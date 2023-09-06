Ronald Lavern Smith, a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, died at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. He was 67.
He was affectionately known as Jet Man by family members and friends. He was born on Dec. 22, 1955, to the late Charles Abraham Sr. and Delois Vivian Smith in Cheriton, Virginia.
Smith attended the segregated Capeville Elementary School in Capeville, Virginia. At an early age, he was baptized with his brother, Victor Smith, at the African Baptist Church in Cheriton.
In 1964, he and his family moved to Philadelphia, where he completed his elementary education. Seven years later, the family moved to Darby Township. He was given the nickname "Jet Man" by his friends because he was short in stature but a fast runner.
After graduating from Darby Township High School, he studied at Delaware County Community College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975 and attended Army Signal School. After he completed the requirements to become a multichannel communications equipment operator, he was stationed at a military base in Germany.
When he was discharged from the Army, the first thing he did was buy his mother a washer and dryer.
Smith worked as a pipefitter and welder for Sun Shipbuilding and Dry-dock Co. in Chester. He retired after working many years as a mail sorter and postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service.
He and his lifelong friend, Joanne Selma Foster, had a son in 1990, and Smith also loved her two children from another relationship as his own.
He is survived by his children, Ronald Joseph Asaad Smith, Brian Foster and Jenniffer Foster; brothers, Victor Smith, Kimothy Smith and Charles (Angela) Smith Jr.; sister, Denora Melody Mason; nieces, Tiffany Mason, Keisha (Tim) Mason-Diprospero, Victoria Smith, Nijah Smith-May and Angel Smith; nephew, Dominick Smith; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Christian Church of Chester, 308 W. Third St., Chester.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Claude J. Edney Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
