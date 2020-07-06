Ronald H. Fultz Sr., who had a successful career in public service, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was 79.
Fultz’s professional career included decades of public service. He was an inventory management specialist for the U.S. Department of Defense and negotiated “best in class” contracts for the military.
He also served as vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 62 and negotiated agreements between the union and the Department of Defense. After retirement, he continued as union vice president for many years, coaching and collaborating on behalf of the military and the union.
Fultz was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Philadelphia. He attended West Philadelphia High School and earned his G.E.D. in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended Community College of Philadelphia and earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Temple University. He also pursued a master’s degree in business administration at Temple.
Fultz was a sports fan. Boxing and basketball were his favorite sports.
“He considered Sugar Ray Robinson as the greatest boxer in his opinion,” said his son, Rodney Fultz. “He followed basketball. He played sports as a teenager and as a young adult.”
Fultz developed his basketball game at Haddington Playground (now Shepard Recreation Center) at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. He was friends with basketball greats Wilt Chamberlain, Wali Jones and many others who played in the NBA and other professional leagues.
In the Marine Corps, Fultz learned more than combat proficiency, gaining knowledge about teamwork, perseverance, problem-solving and chain-of-command protocols, attributes that helped him throughout his career.
Fultz received numerous citations and awards for his public service. Philadelphia Mayor John Street recognized Fultz in a letter for his professional commitment and high level of excellence. The mayor said he had earned the respect of his peers and built a legacy over 26 years of service.
Upon retirement, Fultz received a citation of loyal service to the U.S. government presented by Army Brig. Gen. Gary Border.
Fultz’s favorite pastimes were military documentaries, movies, memorabilia and all things related to the Marine Corps. He always celebrated Nov. 10, the day the corps was established in 1775, and Nov. 11, which was Armistice Day and is now Veterans Day. He loved “Jeopardy,” police dramas, news, politics and fact-based, spirited debates. He was a highly skilled pinochle player.
He loved his family and lifelong friends, Rodney Fultz said. He and his wife, Joyce, were married for almost 59 years.
“He and my mom met as teenagers,” Fultz said. “He just loved my mom. She was the center of his whole world. He just did everything for his family. Everything was centered around his family. He had friends all over the city. He really cherished his lifelong friends.”
In addition to his wife, Fultz is survived by three children, Ronald Jr., Rodney and Renae; a grandson, Khalif; a sister, Lorna; and other family members.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. To view the services, go to www.cwoodfh.com.
