Ronald G. Cheek Sr. died on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to: three sons, Ronaldo, Carlos and Anthony; one daughter, Rhonda; and several other loving relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Monday, February 1st from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home, 6828 Old York Road, Phila., PA 19126 with a private family celebration of life to follow at 11:00 AM. Int. Whitemarsh Mem. Park.
