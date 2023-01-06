Ronald Eric Deas Sr., a retired U.S. Postal Service worker, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Florida, while visiting family. He was 77.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1945, in Philadelphia and was lovingly known as "Bumpy." Raised by his mother, Elvira B. Deas, and grandmother, Rachel Deas, on Cherry Street in West Philadelphia, he was often at the center of the street games on the block.
"Ronnie was an amazing cook and famous for his cakes, macaroni and cheese," his family said in a tribute. "His house was the place family and friends would gather. Thanksgiving was always a big party at the Deas."
At a young age, he attended Sunday school at Camphor United Methodist Church. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at his confirmation and joined the church under the late Rev. Marion O. Ballard. After moving to Newark, Delaware, he served as chairman of the church's administrative council and was a member of the finance committee and the United Methodist Men.
Deas graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1963 and received an associate's degree in applied science from the Community College of Philadelphia. He was drafted into the Army after high school and later joined the U.S. Army Reserve. Deas progressed in leadership, and in 1986 he became a non-commissioned chief warrant officer. After additional promotions, he became the commander of Detachment 3, the 408th Personnel Service Battalion. In this position, he progressed to chief warrant officer, retiring in 2005.
He worked briefly at Horn & Hardart Restaurant as a teen. After returning from the Army, Deas worked for the state of Pennsylvania until he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. He earned several promotions, and in 1993 he was named the postmaster of Essington. In 2005, he retired from the Postal Service after 42 years.
Deas served as president of the homeowner association of Drummond Farms until his death. He was one of the first members of the African American Postal League United for Success organization, was a member of the chapel and senior choirs for over 50 years, and sang the Messiah at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church on Broad Street every year.
He married Gwendolyn Trena Scott in 1969. Both came from large families that loved to gather for big dinners and card parties with pinochle, bid whist and poker.
When his grandmother, Rachel Deas, was in declining health in 1969, Deas joined with 25 other family members to take care of her physically, mentally and financially. In 1988, they started Glover family reunions to bring northern and southern family members together.
Deas and his wife loved to travel, often taking cruises and vacations to the Caribbean Islands, Italy and other popular vacation spots. When his sons were young, they vacationed each year after Deas's two-week reserve training to places such as Atlanta, the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, Los Angeles and New Orleans.
"Ronald was always a hard worker," his family said in a tribute. "When Ronald committed to something, he was all in."
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Trena Deas; sons, Stephen Maldonado Deas Sr. (Gail Abbott) and Ronald Deas Jr. (Jessica Almonte-Deas); six grandchildren: Tahera Purnell (Sharnae), Shadeera Deas, Stephen Deas Jr., Juliana, Kalea and Eric Deas; six great-grandchildren: Michael Bailey, Sadeera Thorton, Sadeer Thorton, Tahj Bailey, Denim Bailey and Qadir Jones; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Ave.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Stevens Brothers Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
