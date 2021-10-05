Ronald Council, who was a pilot in the United States Marines and had a successful career in the banking industry, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Council was 79.
Council enlisted as a Marines Corp. Aviation Cadet where he attended the United States Naval Flight School majoring in engineering/aerodynamics. He flew eight years for the Marines, which included a tour in Vietnam, where he flew over 600 missions into the field of heavy combat to rescue wounded servicemen. He earned more than 30 combat medals that included: Air Medal 30th Award, Presidential Unit Citation and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
He retired from the Marine at the rank of captain and was selected to be a Presidential pilot which entailed flying the Commander in Chief worldwide, an offer he declined.
After his military service, Council worked for Ross Perot in Dallas, then quickly rose through the ranks in corporate banking serving as civic affairs officer and employee relations representative for First National Bank of Boston, where he developed the first affirmative action program for subsidiaries.
He next served as vice president for National Westminster Bank, Chase Manhattan Bank and in less than ten years he was selected by Barclays Bank International to head their New York Administrative Division. In the latter part of his professional career, Council was a sales and distribution consultant for various companies.
Council was born on Oct. 18, 1941, in Media, PA to Robert Q. Council and Effie B. Gossett Council. He had one brother, Robert.
Council was educated at Sandy Bank Elementary, Rose Tree Elementary, Media Junior High School, and Media High School, where he excelled academically. He was fully engaged in and out of the classroom, participating in theatre, Student Council and serving as President of the Senior Class and President of the Varsity Club.
Council also participated in athletics as a member of the track, basketball and football teams. He used his tremendous skills as a sprinter to become a terrific football player. His football coach affectionately referred to him as the "Media Meteor."
He also earned the nickname "Rapid Ron." During his senior year, Council was co-captain and scored 18 touchdowns that year. He was the highest scoring back in Media High history, and the ninth best in Delco (Delaware County) history. He led the Media Mustangs to their best season since 1945. He earned the sportswriters' first team All-County as a running back.
Council attended Gettysburg College on a football scholarship, where he studied biology and was a member of Tri Beta Honor Society. He served as co-captain of the freshman team, where he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. As a sophomore, he was a starting running back. A knee injury ended his promising football career.
Council had two children, Ronald M. and Tambria from his marriage to Christine Curtis. At the time of his death, Council was married to Janice Tryce, who he met in 1982. He embraced the role of father, grandfather and great-grandfather to Janice's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren providing support and guidance.
Council was predeceased by his son Ronald M., and survived by his wife, Janice, children, Tambria N. Council, Shawn A. Tryce (Chris Taylor), Miles H. Wilson, Stephanie A. Tryce (Geoffrey Arnold), grandchildren, Keith E. Jones, Brianna J. Jones, Gabrielle T. Arnold, Mekhi S. Wilson, and great-grandson Jack X. Jones, cousin Kacenia Archie, and dear high school friend, George Eves.
The services were private.
