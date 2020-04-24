Ronald A. Davis, a retired police officer and beloved community leader, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, of a heart condition. He was 88.
He was known by his family as “Uncle Gus.” He was born on Sept. 1, 1931, in North Philadelphia. Davis was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School.
He was an assigned officer at Henry C. Lea School in West Philadelphia. Davis retired in June 2011 after a career that spanned 40 years. While at Lea, Davis coached the girls’ basketball team and led a line dance club.
He was married to Gwendolyn Davis for 68 years and two sons were born to their union.
“There are a lot of kids who say that they had their father for 10 and 20 years. I could actually say that I had my father for 64 years and that was a blessing,” said his son, William Davis.
Even though Davis was often engaged in extracurricular activities at Lea school, he always had time for his wife and sons. He shared his athletic wisdom with his sons and taught them how to play basketball and football. Davis also served as a father figure to his nieces and nephews after their parents died.
“He was able to do all the things that was necessary to keep the family close together and to find a way within the job to learn more about the kids that he was surrounded by,” William Davis said.
Davis interacted with four generations of students at Lea school, where they affectionately called him “OD” (Officer Davis) or “Pop-Pop.” He was 80 years old when left his post at the school.
Lea alumnus Eugene W. Easley has fond memories of him.
“Officer Davis always had a positive attitude,” he said.
“Very rarely did you actually see him have a bad day and if he was upset about something it must have been something serious because he always did his best to promote a positive atmosphere among the students and the staff.”
Easley said Davis paid close attention to the students and knew how to relate to them when they went through adolescent and learning issues. However, Davis’ reach extended beyond the school walls and into the neighborhood.
“He was known to go out into the community to people’s houses during that time when it was safe, to talk to kids, to talk to their parents,” said Easley, who served on Lea’s graduation committee.
“Sometimes kids need that one-on-one conversation. They might have needed that one-on-one conversation with their parents outside of the school setting and he was one to do that.”
Davis formerly attended St. Rosa Lima Catholic Church in West Philadelphia. He was an avid bowler, a runner and a jazz aficionado. He donated a collection of original jazz albums to Temple University’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.
He resided in Philadelphia until he moved to Arizona last year to live with his son, Marc Davis, and daughter-in-law.
In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by five grandsons, one great-grandson and other relatives and friends.
An online memorial is pending.
