Ron Rice

N.J. Sen. Ron Rice (NJ Spotlight)

Former New Jersey state Sen. Ron Rice, the longest-serving Black lawmaker in state history, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness, one of Rice’s former staffers confirmed.

Rice, 77, was a staunch advocate for social justice and led the way on issues that largely impacted communities of color — including police reform and socioeconomic inequities. The Essex County Democrat also founded and chaired the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

