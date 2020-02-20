Rodney D. Williams, the first executive director of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was 78.
He was born on June 13, 1941 to the late Rodney and Bernice Williams. He graduated from John Bartram High School and Lincoln University and received his master’s of social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
Prior to becoming PCA’s first executive director in 1973, Williams was associate executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Federation of Settlements. He worked as a community worker and coordinator for community development at Diversified Community Services. He was also an area youth worker at-large for the Crime Prevention Association.
When Williams came to PCA, the concept of services for senior citizens was in its infancy. The Second White House Conference on Aging, held in 1972, had prompted creation of a nationwide network of Area Agencies of Aging (AAA) the following year.
Under Williams’ leadership, PCA has been at the forefront of innovations designed to improve the lives of senior citizens. The agency was one of the early adopters of the Aging Waiver program, enabling thousands of Philadelphia seniors to remain in their own homes rather than entering a nursing home. Williams retired from PCA in 2012 after 39 years of service.
Williams is the recipient of various accolades including the M. Powell Lawton Quality Award, the Human Rights Award from the City of Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations and the Philadelphia Liberty Bell Award from the Mayor’s Commission on Services to the Aging.
He served on the Governor’s Transition Task Force and the Pennsylvania Council on Aging as a member of the Executive Committee and chairman of the Finance Committee. Williams was a delegate to the White House Conference on Aging in 1981, 1995 and 2005. He was appointed by Gov. Tom Ridge to serve on the Pennsylvania Intra-Governmental Council on Long Term Care. He is also a past president of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agency on Aging Directors.
He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Jean; sons, Chris (Joslyn), Mark, Terry (Celeste) and Paul; grandchildren, William, Lauren Angelet, Sasha and Sebastian and brother, Dwight.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 21 at Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1201 Easton Road. Friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging via http://www.pcacares.org/donate/
West Laurel Hill Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
