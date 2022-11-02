Roberta "Bobbie" Hill Lee, a school teacher and guidance counselor, died at her home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. She was 92.
As a team with her husband, Dr. Reginald S. Lee, they attempted to change health care in West Philadelphia and helped hundreds of students graduate from college through a variety of organizations and activities, all while working full time in the Philadelphia School System. She also helped her husband build a successful dental practice and raise six children.
Born in Philadelphia in 1930, Lee grew up on Mulberry Street in Darby, PA. She was the second oldest of four girls born to Dennis Adolphus Hill and Elizabeth S. White. Graduating from Darby High School in 1948, she attended the then-West Chester State College (now University), initiating with the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority before graduating in 1952.
It was while working summers in college as a waitress at Harris's Restaurant in Atlantic City that she met Reginald S. Lee. They married in 1953, and soon thereafter, Reginald Jr. was born in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1954. When the family moved for Reginald’s residency, their second son, Geoffrey, was born in Delaware in 1956. It was then that the young teacher and her dentist husband settled in West Philadelphia, he in a basement office, and she, first as a teacher and then as a guidance counselor, at Rudolph S. Walton School in North Philadelphia. She would remain there until her retirement in 1993. With the help of her husband, she added the final four sons and educated all six through college, with two earning master's degrees. She served on the boards of numerous organizations, including COBBE (Conference on Black Basic Education), where she advocated on behalf of students in Harrisburg, the West Virginia State University Alumni Association, and the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter.
During her career, she received many awards and commendations for her excellence in counseling and volunteer work, including the Dr. Ruth W. Hayre Scholarship Service Award for Services to Students, School, and Community, the Glover L. Smiley 110% Award, as well as citations from both the Philadelphia City Council and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. In retirement, she continued to mentor young people. She became an Alpha Kappa Alpha Pearl Soror in 2015 with the Omega Omega chapter when she reached 65 years of age as a member of the sorority and remained instrumental in mentoring young escorts in the Omega Omega Chapter's Annual Calendar Girl Pageant. She also taught a new generation of knitters how to knit at Sankofa Academy Charter School in West Chester, PA.
She enjoyed cruises and bus trips with her husband, rooting for all her local sports teams as well as the Steelers, cooking and eating, and also loved if anyone else would clean besides her. She also looked forward to Thursday's "hoagie night," which was always accompanied by episodes of The Big Bang Theory, her favorite TV show. She lived her final fifty-five years and moments at her home in Cheyney, cared for by her sons, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and former colleagues, while remaining in touch via phone and email.
"She was honest, considerate, insanely hard working, tough, strong, funny, self-deprecating, and smart as a whip to the very end," her family said in a tribute. Everyone who crossed paths with her felt the same."
Prior to her death, her friend Kim, (who has major health concerns of her own) wrote her a tribute from her bed. "Dearest Bobbie Lee: "One of the deepest regrets I have or ever will have for whatever remains of my life is that I did not meet you and your husband, get to know you, or become privileged to consider you one of my closest and most beloved friends until just a few years ago," she wrote. "I feel like you recharge my heart and my soul, and as I lie here tonight, I find myself selfishly praying that you will continue to be around to continue to do so." "So be strong and trust God to make the best decision for all of us—your sons and family, your many friends, including Todd and myself, and most importantly you," she later continued.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald S. Lee, and her sisters, Inez, Norma, and Elaine.
She is survived by her sons, Reginald Jr., Geoffrey, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Steven, and Edgar; and two grandchildren, Ramon and Kelsey.
She had requested that there be no funeral or memorial service.
She will be interred at the Baltimore National Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the West Virginia State University Alumni Association, Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter Scholarship Fund, PO Box 148, Lawnside, NJ, or help any student anywhere achieve their goals in her honor.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc. handled the arrangements.
