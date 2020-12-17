Roberta A. Hubbard

On the sunny afternoon of November 28, 2020, Roberta A. Hubbard was peacefully called home to be with her Lord. Throughout her battle with her health, she remained courageous and faithful to her family and friends. Roberta Hubbard (nee Willie Roberta Armstrong), was the fourth child of Lucille Martha Grimes and Herbert Lee Armstrong of Elberton Georgia and York South Carolina respectively, was born January 6, 1932. She and her late husband, John Hubbard, raised their children in Philadelphia and Roberta later resided in Jenkintown. She worked as a social worker before earning a Master’s degree in education from Temple University. She taught at Edison High school for over 30 years and later led a literacy program for the Phillip Morris company. Roberta spent her retirement traveling, reading, and working with her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Roberta, a loving, kind, and compassionate person, leaves to mourn and cherish her memory,her loving daughters, Gina Hubbard and Kim Noble, Bennie Noble, son-in-law; three grandchildren, Roberta Noble, John Noble, and Olivia Noble; one sister Eleanor Sampson.

