On the sunny afternoon of November 28, 2020, Roberta A. Hubbard was peacefully called home to be with her Lord. Throughout her battle with her health, she remained courageous and faithful to her family and friends. Roberta Hubbard (nee Willie Roberta Armstrong), was the fourth child of Lucille Martha Grimes and Herbert Lee Armstrong of Elberton Georgia and York South Carolina respectively, was born January 6, 1932. She and her late husband, John Hubbard, raised their children in Philadelphia and Roberta later resided in Jenkintown. She worked as a social worker before earning a Master’s degree in education from Temple University. She taught at Edison High school for over 30 years and later led a literacy program for the Phillip Morris company. Roberta spent her retirement traveling, reading, and working with her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Roberta, a loving, kind, and compassionate person, leaves to mourn and cherish her memory,her loving daughters, Gina Hubbard and Kim Noble, Bennie Noble, son-in-law; three grandchildren, Roberta Noble, John Noble, and Olivia Noble; one sister Eleanor Sampson.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Noted musician to help raise money to try and save Chris' Jazz Café
- Lincoln University, Del. State among schools and organizations a part of $4.2 billion donation from MacKenzie Scott
- Back in the Day: Many commercials feature interracial relationships
- 'B.A.P.S.' star Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53
- Report: West Philadelphia renters face a growing risk of displacement
- Meet the Black cowgirl who inspires children to read
- A Black student's mother complained about 'Fences.' He was expelled.
- Caribbean reopening borders, with new rules
- Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer
- City Council creates Strawberry Mansion conservation district — a first for an ‘underrepresented’ community
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.