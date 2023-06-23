Robert R. Jackson, a renowned artist and community advocate, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023. He was 90.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1932, in Sparrows Point in Baltimore County, Maryland, to the late George R. and Alverta Harris Jackson. He was the youngest of two brothers.
“I learned life's greatest lesson: how to stand in ranks and become invisible,” Jackson stated in an interview with Senior Artists Initiative, an organization devoted to conserving the legacy of Philadelphia artists.
Following the death of his mother at age 8, he and his brother Donald moved to Philadelphia to live with their aunt, Cornelia M. Jackson, and her husband Stanley.
He was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System, attended Edward W. Bok Technical High School and studied academics and art. He graduated with a full scholarship from the Philadelphia Industrial School of Art, now known as the University of the Arts. In college, he studied commercial advertising. He graduated first in his class and was named valedictorian.
In 1954, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas. He was assigned several jobs, including prep cook and sign painter. After he was honorably discharged in 1956, he returned to Philadelphia and took a job with Smith Kline and French Pharmaceuticals, where he honed his drafting skills as a medical illustrator. He continued to work for and secure contacts with prominent firms in Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C.
He got married in 1957 and later welcomed three children. In 1975, Jackson married Phyllis Ryan Jackson, and they lived in Philadelphia and Haddonfield, New Jersey.
His career as an artist spanned decades. He excelled at several mediums, from drawing and painting to printmaking and mixed media. He was a self-proclaimed trash picker and often turned discarded junk into art. He wrote and illustrated various books and magazines.
His work was featured in gallery shows, professional exhibitions, museums and his own one-man shows.
“I never took pride in the number of books, magazines, galleries or exhibits that honored me. But I hold close to my heart friends' and peers' opinions of me,” Jackson told Senior Artists Initiative.
He lectured and mentored workshop students of all ages and mediums at the Plastic Club and the Sketch Club, some of Philadelphia’s oldest artist organizations, where he also served as president. He used his woodworking and building skills to install exhibitions and renovate the galleries. The Bob Jackson Gallery at the Plastic Club will continue to honor his work and legacy.
His wife was the executive director of the Philadelphia Committee to End Homelessness, where he volunteered for many years. He participated in planning the annual Art Auction, a fundraiser to help combat homelessness. He was affectionately referred to as "Mr. Bob" by countless men who came to the clothing room that he proudly oversaw.
Jackson was a food connoisseur with a well-developed palate. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends and often hosted parties and cookouts at his home.
“I had fond memories of the special dishes that Bob would cook on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” his friend Peta Lee said.
He traveled extensively throughout his life, both stateside and abroad, including over a dozen trips to Ireland with his travel buddies and wife.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dean, Margo and Michael Jackson; daughters-in-law, Charna and Leslie Simone Jackson; son-in-law, Darrell Gates; grandchildren, Adrianne, Layla, Zoe, Jada Jackson, Ninah Hanna, Jordan and Jaden Wallace; great-grandson, Polidore D. Jackson; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 1, at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave., Collingswood, New Jersey.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services begin at 11:30 a.m.
