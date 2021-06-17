Our dear brother departed the earthly world while surrounded by love from his family. Robert Armstead, affectionately known by his friends as “Roscoe” or “Sarge” was the fifth child born to the late Willie Armstead and Tansy Viola Parns, arriving on January 22, 1948. His stepfather Milton M. Parns and two of his siblings, Willie Junior Armstead; and Tansy (Janie) Sims, preceded him in death. Robert received his education from attending the Philadelphia and Lansdowne-Aldan school districts. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was baptized by the late Reverend Peace, pastor of the Monumental Baptist Church. In 1970 Robert enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served in A Company, 2ND Recon. Robert served his country admirably and is a Viet Nam war veteran. He used to say, “once a Leatherneck, always a Leatherneck.” Robert received numerous service awards including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Naval Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, The Good Conduct Medal, and the Purple Heart. upon returning home from Vietnam with an Honorable discharge, Robert worked for the United Parcel Service (UPS). He then spent many years in the hospitality industry working for Adam’s Mark and The Four Seasons Hotel. The hospitality industry led to a joint business venture with friends where “Revelations” a restaurant and disco nightclub was born in Philadelphia. Throughout his life it became apparent that the after affects of the Vietnam war was detrimental to his health in many ways, especially the exposure to Agent Orange. For many years he valiantly fought cancer and PTSD; but in the end that battle proved too mighty to win. The expression “to know him is to like him “, is a fitting accolade, for Robert was just a good guy. He was a joy to be around and one the most decent human beings to have occupied this earth. Truly an Officer and a Gentleman. On a personal note Robert told several of his sisters that he had thought living was hard; but that dying was really, really hard. But please know this brother, you handled it with such dignity and grace. Robert leaves to cherish his memory: five sisters, Esther Toombs; Delores Rodgers (Paul); Celestine Armstead; Ellen Moore (Bruce); Mildred Parns; and eight nieces, nine nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held on Mon., 6/21/21, 9:30AM at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.
