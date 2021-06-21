Robert A. James died June 13, 2021. He is survived by a host of loving family and friends. Viewing 9 A.M. and Home Going Service 10 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6122 Haverford Avenue. Int: Fernwood Cemetery.
Wood Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.