Robert A. James, who worked for Acme Markets as a truck driver, passed away on June 13, 2021. James was 75.
James was a truck driver at DC #4 Warehouse, formerly located in North Philadelphia, for more than 30 years until spine and nerve issues forced him into retirement.
James was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Charles H. James Sr. and Mary Duke James. He was also known as Bobby and was educated in the Norfolk, Virginia, school system. He was active in sports and took on odd jobs to help out his family in any way he could. He was the sixth of eight children.
While living in Philadelphia, he met and fell in love with Olivia McKoy. They were married on Sept. 22, 1979. They enjoyed many years of love and travel.
They traveled to Hawaii, Cuba, Alaska and Mexico and took Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises, many bus tours and just had a good time exploring the world.
His favorite pastime was watching local sports teams, especially during playoff time. His entertainment specialty was cooking live crabs and various seafood, serving them to his friends in Philadelphia who were not familiar with his style of preparing them in beer and hot seasonings.
James was preceded in death by his three sisters, Priscilla Ann Powell, Marion James and Carletta James; and his brothers, Charles Jr., Ernest and Carlton.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 41 years, Olivia McKoy James; sister Patsy James Pierre (Marc) of Dorchester, Massachusetts; son Vann Liverman (Kenise) of Lithonia, Georgia; daughter Montrina Liverman of Lithonia, Georgia; son Robert Jr. of High Point, North Carolina; sister-in-law Terry McAllister of Los Angeles, California; brother-in-law M. Douglas McKoy (Bernice) of Philadelphia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a viewing for James on Saturday, June 26 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6122 Haverford Ave., at 9 a.m. The service will be at 10 a.m. The interment will take place at Fernwood Cemetery.
