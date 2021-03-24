Rita Gladys Lighty, who spent 11 years working in retail trade management and later worked as a service data specialist, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Lighty was 55.
Lighty started her education in the School District of Philadelphia moving on to Victor Business School then on to Keystone Job Corps in Drums, Pa. Following graduation, her management skills were utilized in retail trade where she spent 11 years in management working for York Department Store and Murray's Steak at various locations throughout Philadelphia.
After that, she had a desire to return to the office setting led her to the Older Adult Sunshine Center as an administrative assistant. Her final position at The Consortium where she retired, Sept. 11, 2020, receiving a plaque for "14 Years of Diligent Service" as a service date specialist from John White Jr.
The love of her life was Joseph George Durham. They spent more than 20 years building a life together. On Oct. 6, 2001 they married and continued to develop that bond, spending an additional 20 plus years together.
Lighty loved entertaining. She would host parties, dinners, fish frys, get-togethers and barbecues for family and friends. She was also a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Bozie and Lelia and her brother, Lawrence. Lighty leaves to mourn" her husband, Joseph; brother, Ali-Khan; sisters, Kathleen, Gloria, and Margaret; brothers-in-law, Charles, Ronald and Frank; sister-in-law, Arlether and Barbara Pearl; step-daughters, April and Kristy nieces, Ericka, Kimberly and Eureka; nephews, Michael Sr. and Charles; six great-nieces and three great-nephews; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.