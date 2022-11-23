Richard N. Stewart, a retired associate professor who taught communications at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (now United Lutheran Seminary), died in his home on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. He was 78.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio, of parents connected to the African American Episcopal and Baptist faiths. When Stewart's father, Paul, accepted a position as the church musician at Toledo's Ascension Lutheran Church, he developed an interest in the Lutheran Church.
He went on to become president of the Luther League statewide in Ohio, thus becoming part of a Lutheran Church in America denominational tradition not popular with Black people of his day.
As a professor, Stewart taught rostered leaders in training about the essential aspects of communications, and how to be effective administrators of congregations. He and a close colleague, the Rev. Charles Leonard, made it a regular practice to attend the ordination and other celebrations of students, sometimes involving far-flung travel.
Stewart met his future spouse, Dawn C. Cartee, at Wittenberg University. He graduated from Wittenberg with a bachelors in sociology and received his master of divinity degree from Hamma School of Theology. He was ordained in the Lutheran Church in America in 1971.
Following his ordination, Stewart became assistant pastor of Westwood Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio, and served as a consultant to Urban Crisis Inc., chaplain for the Dayton Rehabilitation Center and director of the Inter-Faith Campus Ministry at Ohio's Central State University.
From 1983 to 1989 Stewart pastored the Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church in Christiansted, St. Croix, in the Virgin Islands, a congregation that is more than 200 years old.
In 1989 he joined the Lutheran Theological Seminary faculty as part of its Black Scholars Initiative. He also studied at Temple University where he completed the coursework for a Ph.D. but was unable to finish. While at the Seminary, Stewart earned a doctor of ministry degree. In retirement, he served as interim pastor at his home church, Christ Lutheran Community Church in Upper Darby.
Stewart served on numerous church and synodically affiliated boards, including an eight-year stint on the consulting committee of The Lutheran magazine (now entitled Living Lutheran) and twice serving on the board of directors for Trinity Lutheran Seminary.
He was heavily involved in the Conference of International Black Lutherans and the African Descent Lutheran Association. The Conference of Black leaders had a special place in his heart because of his desire to create a working relationship between Black Lutheran scholars and church leaders in the Northern Hemisphere and Africa. During a six-month sabbatical he taught at the Seminary in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
At the time of his death, he was researching an extensive history depicting the contributions of Africans and African Americans to global and domestic Lutheran traditions. He had conducted scores of recorded interviews in which key Black leaders described the challenges and opportunities of contributing to those traditions. A group of scholars have committed themselves to completing the work Stewart started.
Stewart had a fascination for radio, television and technology. He ran the media center at Lutheran Theological Seminary, where he interviewed seminarians and oversaw recordings of special events like "Preaching with Power." That decades-old annual March activity features week-long appearances of nationally noted Black preachers in support of the seminary's Urban Theological Institute, an initiative that has sought to expand the training of African-American pastors throughout the Delaware Valley.
Stewart's "spare-time" devotion to those students frequently went beneath the radar. He was an expressive and effective preacher with a gentle sense of humor. His concern for students went well beyond the classroom.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, and sons, Karl (Curtina) and Joel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Community Church, 7240 Walnut St., Upper Darby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.