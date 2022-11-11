Richard A. Roebuck, a contractor and accomplished songwriter, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, of cancer. He was 77.
He was born on July 3, 1945, and was raised in West Philadelphia. He went to West Philadelphia and Yeadon High Schools and later received his GED.
He founded a contracting business and later began penning rhythm and blues songs in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
In 1979, he co-wrote the song "Who Can I Run To?" with Charles B. Simmons and Frank Alstin Jr. It was eventually covered by female R&B group Xscape in the mid-1990s. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard named the song No. 58 on their list of 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.
The 1996 album "Worked It Out," by popular gospel artist Ricky Dillard and his choir "New Generation," included a rendition of "Who Can I Run To?" that concluded the question with, "I need the Lord."
He also wrote for major artists including Teddy Pendergrass, Patti Labelle and the Jones Girls. The songs were written for Philadelphia International Records, which was founded in 1971.
Roebuck had an "incredible work ethic" as a contractor, an online tribute said. "He worked diligently and efficiently to complete every job he started. He was full of good advice on the best ways to tackle home improvement and maintenance projects and was very capable of executing most design plans."
“I truly believe from personal conversations with lifelong friends of mine who were also his clients that he was a man amongst men," another tribute said. "He was a penultimate craftsman who worked with you on your house as a partner."
He is survived by three children, his partner, his ex-wife, six grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Oct. 14 at Pinn Memorial Baptist Church.
Terry Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
