Services for Richard Neal Sr., who rose from patrol officer to become Philadelphia police commissioner, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Deliverance Evangelistic, 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue. The viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Neal, who served the Philadelphia Police Department for 36 years, died Dec. 11 at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a stroke. He was 81.
He was commissioner for six years in the administration of Mayor Edward G. Rendell, who later became governor of Pennsylvania. Neal resigned as commissioner on March 6, 1998, and was replaced by John Timoney.
Neal resigned under pressure from some elected officials who were critical of his management style and crime-fighting tactics.
Shortly after stepping down, Neal became a security consultant at Drexel University and Penn’s Landing Corp., and then retired a few years later.
Neal had replaced Willie Williams Sr. as commissioner after he left to take the top police job in Los Angeles. Williams replaced Daryl Gates, who stepped down in 1992 after the riots that year stemming from the videotaped beating of Rodney King.
Neal joined the police department in 1962 and walked the beat in West Philadelphia. He quickly rose through the ranks of the department, becoming a sergeant in 1968 and moving from lieutenant to chief inspector in 13 years.
Joe Certaine worked with Neal as deputy managing director and then managing director when Neal was police commissioner and considered him a friend. The managing director oversees the police commissioner’s office.
“He was a rank and file officer who rose up through the ranks to be appointed police commissioner,” Certaine said. “I knew him as a very honorable man. He was the kind of guy that all of us would like to have in that position, even now.”
According to Certaine, it was unfortunate that he resigned under pressure. Neal did not get the level of support that he should have gotten during his tenure as commissioner, he said.
“I think he got tagged with a lot of things that weren’t necessarily his fault. Somebody has to be blamed for everything that goes wrong,” Certaine said. “But he was big-shouldered guy. He took it without complaint.”
The Philadelphia Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page:
“We mourn the loss of former PPD Commissioner Richard Neal, who proudly served our city for over 36 years. Commissioner Neal began his PPD career in 1962 as a patrol officer, and worked in various assignments throughout the department as he ascended the ranks. In August of 1992, he was appointed Police Commissioner by former Philadelphia Mayor Edward Rendell, and proudly led the PPD until his retirement in 1998. Commissioner Outlaw and the entire Philadelphia Police Department extend their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Neal. RIP, Commissioner.”
Certaine said there are are too few people like Neal.
“I am sorry to hear about his passing. He held his family in very high regard. He retired with grace,” Certaine said. “Richard Neal was genuinely one of the good guys. He was a big guy, he wasn’t the type of guy that you would ignore or take lightly.”
Neal is survived by his wife, Delores; sons Richard Jr. and Jason; and granddaughters Gabrielle, Simone and Chelsea.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.