Richard Lawrence Lowe Sr., an entrepreneur and bus driver, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home. He was 78.
Lowe was born in Philadelphia on March 19, 1942, the third eldest child of the late William Lowe and Constance Waters. According to his family, Lowe was often seen as the patriarch of the family, always leading, guiding and directing.
Educated in the Philadelphia public schools, Lowe graduated from Edison A. High School. He was employed with the School District of Philadelphia as a bus driver for many years and retired after numerous commendations for exemplary service. He enjoyed his time transporting “his children,” as he affectionately called them.
He was also an entrepreneur who was always developing new business ideas and concepts to ensure those he loved and cared for were self-sufficient. When he retired, he spent time with his family, sharing fond memories of the past and words of wisdom and encouragement. He would also harmonize and watch sports, often traveling the globe to attend a sporting event.
His family said some of the greatest highlights of his life included marrying his best friend and soulmate, Marlene, and the birth of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister Lucille Wharton, and son, Bernard (Mayonnaise) Lowe.
He is survived by: his wife, Marlene Lowe; children, Millicent Minnick-Mcall, Wayne Minnick, Marcell Minnick, Donna Lowe, Constance Lowe, Michael Lowe, Richard Lowe Jr., Carlene Lowe, Richard Mitchum and Lisa Wilson; sisters, Elizabeth Lowe and Faatimah Gamble (Kenneth); brothers, William Lowe, Edward Lowe and Michael Lowe; 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A service will be held for immediate family only on Friday, March 27, at Khadija Alderman Funeral Service Inc., 1924 West Hunting Park Ave. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
