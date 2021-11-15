Richard A. Williams, who was the director of affirmative action at Rowan University, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Williams was 75.
During his 25 years of service to this institution of higher education, Williams witnessed and was part of many changes administratively, employment recruitment, and student development initiatives. With a commitment and passion for maintaining a student-focused transitioning, retention, and graduation pipeline, he was a key contributor in the Dr. Harley E. Flack Student Mentoring Program, the Football/Basketball Student Mentoring Program, advisor to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., advisor to the Black Cultural League, member of the Black Coalition, member of the NPHC administrative team, and Black History Month chair.
"Richard truly changed the culture and atmosphere on the campus of Rowan University, things were different when he was here. He made sure that African American faculty, staff and students knew each other," said Julie Peterson, director of Student Enrichment and Family Connection in a statement.
Peterson worked closely with Williams for 25 years.
"He would make a list of named and that would be distributed, so you knew how to connect with people when you needed help," said Peterson in a statement.
Williams was born in Trenton, N.J. on Jan. 15, 1946. He was raised by his parents Frances and Glenn Williams. He matriculated through the public school system and graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1963.
He was soon accepted to Lincoln University, where he studied political science, became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (Epsilon Chapter) and graduated in 1967 with his Bachelor degree. He also attained a Master degree of Education with an emphasis on guidance and counseling from Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey).
After graduation and before landing his first administrative position, he met, fell in love and married Yvonne Lane Dyke of Concord, Va. on May 4, 1968. Three children were born of that union; a daughter, Gayle; and two sons, Darren and Brian.
In his job at Bloomfield College, the Affirmative Action Program needed guidance, so he immediately began writing the college's action plan for implementation. To ensure the program's success, Williams developed a support system for students, which included tutoring, financial support and counseling. Eventually, the program's student retention rate outpaced that of the overall college retention rate for regular admitted students.
From 1980 until 1984, Williams served as the director of affirmative action at the University of Massachusetts at North Dartmouth. While working at Dartmouth, he was instrumental in the hiring of the first African American female in the University's business office. Williams also developed the University's first African American History Month Celebration, which led to the program being funded by the Polaroid Corporation for two consecutive years.
He held this position prior to coming to Rowan University. He led a lot of efforts in terms of education throughout his career.
Williams was instrumental in creating an Annual HBCU College Tour in South Jersey which hosted almost 800 high school students for nearly 15 years. The HBCU College Tour, an educational and cultural learning enrichment experience, was one of the premier components under the auspices of the Kappa Community Development Corporation, a non-profit foundation arm of the Burlington Camden Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Soon after the loss of his daughter, Gayle, in 1991, Williams, along with his wife Yvonne, created a scholarship in her honor; The Gayle F. Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, with a financial award of $500.00 for an aspiring African American applicant who needed additional funding for college expenses. The scholarship requires the applicant to pursue a degree in any of the following disciplines: the medical field, child psychology, education, sociology, history, communication, business, engineering and computer careers.
In 2003, Williams instrumental in developing the Annual African American Women Achievers Celebration, an event that recognizes African American women whose leadership and business endeavors make them local, regional and national pillars of the community. Also, as a long-standing member of Kappa Alpha Psi, he served as its Polemarch of the Burlington/Camden Chapter from 2000-2003.
In 2008, Williams retied from Rowan University. During his years in retirement, he decided to get a commercial driver license and briefly became a Willingboro Township bus driver for the school district.
Williams continued to dream big. In 2011, while serving as president of the Kappa Community Development Corporation (KCDC), an affiliate of the Burlington/Camden Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, he began formulating a plan for an achievement center in Camden which would house an academic center for youth. It would be a facility fully equipped with computers, rooms for tutoring, a room for reading programs and it would also serve as a place for fraternity functions and meetings. KCDC is still searching for a building to house the facility. Williams served as KCDC's president from 2004 to 2015.
Williams worked tirelessly, and was in the early stages of writing an autobiographical book, until his health began to fail in 2016.
Williams is survived by his two sons; Darren and Brian Williams, grand-daughters Mariah and Mckayla Williams; brother-in-law Vernon Dyke Sr.; sister-in-law Jennie Dyke; several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members, friends and fraternity brothers.
On Friday, Nov. 19, the Celebration of Life Service for Williams will take place at the Good Shepherd Church, 110 Buckingham Drive, Willingboro, N.J. Viewing is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with services immediately following at 1 p.m. The burial will be held at 3 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J.
