Reverend Erin Lawrence Tokley, who worked in the Philadelphia Police Department and was gospel singer and minister, died on March 3, 2021. Tokley was 47.
Tokley spent 24 years in the Philadelphia Police Department. He worked in the 25th District and the Civil Affairs Unit, and his final year with the 12th District.
Tokley affectionately known as "Minister Toke" was born on Dec. 20, 1973 to James and Ikelyn Tokley. He was educated in the Philadelphia School District and went to Lincoln High School.
As a youngster, growing up at Morris Brown AME Church, he gave his gifts away, praising God in song, words and deeds. At 15, Tokley was the co-founder, primary writer and one of the lead singers in a gospel recording group, "Royal Blood." Later, the group blossomed into "Family Toke" continued with his music career with "Rowdy Black Giants" while also being a member of music duo "Mr. Jones" and singing countless times with the "Side By Sol" band.
In 2019, he became minister at Calvary Baptist Church. He gave gifts away to the pulpit, to the choir, to the youth ministry and to the security of his church family under the guidance and tutelage of Pastor Dr. Garth G. Gittens.
Tokley leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Octavia M. Tokley, his children, Tamaira, Xavier and Amethyst, his loving parents, Ikelyn L. Tokley and James E. Tokley (Joanna), his siblings Shadeed Bin Al-Shaair and LaToya Tokley, his godchidren Jayda Grant, Egypt Staley, Faith Bradley and Imanye Duvalsaint, his uncles, Isaac Maefield and Darnell Maefield, many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, March 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home Chapel, 5537-39 West Girard Avenue. The second viewing will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 6122 Haverford Avenue, on Thursday, March 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. The homegoing service begins at 11 a.m. with the interment at Fernwood Cemetery.
