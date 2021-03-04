Reverend Clifton W. Bundick

Reverend Clifton W. Bundick

Reverend Clifton W. Bundick died on February 26, 2021. He is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing: March 13, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 with service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.

