Rev. Valerie Howell Bard, a minister and broadcaster, died on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. She was 72.
She was born on July 19, 1951, to the late James Drummond and Verna Fields Drummond. She was affectionately known as Val.
Bard’s relationship with God was nurtured by her mother's early introduction to faith, but as a young adult she embarked on a personal journey to get to know Jesus Christ. Her yearning for the divine led her to grab a microphone and share the message of salvation on Woodland Avenue, leading many to find Christ through her words. She later became a member of Bethany Baptist Church, where Rev. Myron D. Barnes baptized her.
She grew up in Germantown before moving to the Southwest area of the city during her teenage years and matriculated through the Philadelphia Public School System, earning her high school diploma and cosmetology license from Bok Vocational School.
During her early years, she entered the world of broadcasting, where she appeared on the "Donahue" show. Also, under the guidance of Georgie Woods, a renowned Philadelphia radio personality, she honed her skills and learned the intricacies of the field. She was also mentored by Trudy Haynes, Philadelphia’s first Black television reporter.
Bard joined "The Midnight Cry," a Philadelphia ministry radio show with Pastor Eva Bellamy. She later joined the Philadelphia Police Clergy, where she served for many years, focusing on the 55th and Pine districts.
At 16, she met Van Howell Sr. They built a home in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. From this union came four children, each bearing a name starting with "V" in honor of their parents.
In 1986, she met Walter Tyrone Bard, whom she affectionately called Ty, and they remained together until her passing.
Bard earned a degree from New Life Bible Institute in 2006. That allowed her to officiate marriages and conduct funerals, which she did with honor and grace.
Bard loved to share her dancing and cooking skills with others, especially during the holidays.
"Val's impact on countless lives cannot be measured, as her authenticity and wisdom left an enduring mark on those she encountered," her family said in a tribute.
"She had a unique gift for connecting with people, making little girls feel beautiful and little boys feel strong. Her voice, a calm storm, could deliver a scolding, provide comfort, and invoke laughter all at once. Val used her God-given gift to bring solace and guidance to those in need."
"She had an uncanny ability to capture the essence of a moment with her disposable camera," her family said in a tribute. "Those candid snapshots she took will forever be cherished, preserving the memories of our shared adventures and precious family gatherings."
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert S. Dixon Fields and Leon Drummond.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Tyrone Bard; children, Van Howell Jr. (Rukiah Alwan-Howell), Vaughn Howell, Velvet Howell (lil sparkle), and Valentino Howell (lil Val); siblings, Elaine Rowland, Janet Gidens and Robin Drummond; grandchildren, Jovonne, Bianca, Vantanna, Vito, Vincent, Ziyon, Vanity, Vashti, Ezekiel, Valentino and Vailark; great-grandchildren, Biana, Julianne, Omari and Viana; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Sept. 8 at Deliverance Evangelistic Church.
