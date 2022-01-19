Rev. Robert P. Shine Sr., a prominent community leader and founder of Berachah Baptist Church, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. He was 82.
Shine has been preaching for five decades. He accepted the pastorate at the New Umbria Baptist Church in 1971. Shine has served as pastor of Berachah Baptist Church in West Oak Lane for 35 years. He was a former president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1939, in Philadelphia to Benjamin and Estelle Shine. He was the 14th child out of 16. Raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, he attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Germantown High School.
Shine started preaching at the age of 8. His first church home was Providence Baptist Church where he sang on the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. He was baptized in October 1950 under the late Rev. Roland C. Lamb Sr. and ordained as a deacon in 1959.
In 1965, Shine and seven clergy brothers organized C.U.R.E (Christians United Reaching Everyone), an evangelistic outreach ministry. Under his leadership, Shine along with the core leadership members organized and hosted the first city-wide Christian crusade in April 1967 at the Philadelphia Civic Center in Convention Hall.
Shine was ordained by the late Rev. George Lyshon in July 1971 when he accepted the pastorate at the New Umbria Baptist Church, where he served for 15 years. During that time, Shine established a church in Kingston, Jamaica.
On May 27, 1985, he assembled a group of 27 people at the home of Delores and Diane Shine for the purpose of organizing a church. At that time Berachah Baptist Church was established with a mission to be a blessing. Berachach means “blessing” in Hebrew.
Throughout his life Shine had a thirst for knowledge. He attended Philadelphia Community College, La Salle University, the Center for Urban Theological Studies (now known as Lancaster Bible College) and Antioch College. He graduated from Manna Bible Institute in 1971 and he served on the faculty for more than 25 years and chaired its board of directors until his passing. In 1993 he was conferred an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Martha’s Vineyard University.
Shine was employed by Prudential Insurance Company and then by Merck Pharmaceutical Company, where he retired.
Shine’s ministerial and community involvement extended across the nation up until his passing. Prior to becoming president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, he served as the Social Action Committee chair under the late Rev. Joseph Patterson.
Shine was the chairman of the African American Association for Corporate Responsibility (AAACR) and chairman and charter member of the World Communication Charter School.
He was a strong advocate and champion for the Asian community in Philadelphia and he stood up for the work to cure HIV/AIDS. Shine served on the board of directors for the Martin Luther King Association in Philadelphia. He was a member of the Police Advisory Commission of Philadelphia and headed the Statewide Coalition of Black Clergy until his passing.
He was also a member of the Philadelphia Association of Catholic Religious Investors, the Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility, Philadelphia Citizens for Children and Youth, and the Campus Boulevard Corporation.
“Rev. Shine was known to have strong work ethics and values,” his family said in a tribute. “He was admired for his professionalism, decorum and his unique ability to work with disparate communities across various sectors.”
Shine was often featured in various publications and media outlets – radio, television, print and social media. He hosted a radio show, “The Prophetic Voice,” that aired on WDAS-AM for several years.
Shine was former vice president of the Philadelphia Council of Clergy and former executive secretary of the Missionary Baptist Pastors Conference of Philadelphia and Vicinity. He served on the board of the Afro-American Foreign Mission Board and the Foreign Mission Board of the Progressive National Baptist Convention.
He served as the first president of the Greater Philadelphia Evangelical Fellowship and the East Coast director of “The Harambee Movement,” the Inter-Cultural Ministries of Campus Crusades for Christ. He led the Koinonia Bible Conference and trained pastors, lay leaders and youth workers in techniques for effective evangelism.
Shine served as chairman of the Christian Education Commission of the Eastern Keystone Baptist Association and the Northwest regional moderator of the Pennsylvania Eastern Keystone Baptist Association.
He was co-chair of People for the American Way’s African American Ministers In Action from 1997 until his passing.
“Dr. Shine was an incredible mentor, teacher, preacher, pastor, theologian, social justice activist and leader on the importance of the courts and voting rights, among other concerns,” Rev. Leslie Watson Wilson, national director of African American Religious Affairs at People for the American Way, said in a news release.
“We fondly referred to him as the ‘Governor of the great state of Philadelphia.’ He was an integral part of the African American Ministers In Action from its beginning in 1997. A giant of a man with a huge presence, voice and heart. Whether in the pulpit or at a rally, Dr. Shine showed us how to reach across various cultures, generations and faith traditions. He had a profound impact on my life and will truly be missed.”
Shine also served as a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Pastors Conference, Philadelphia Baptist Ministers Conference, Evening Ministers’ Conference and the Pennsylvania State Black Clergy Association.
His activities carried him beyond the pulpit. Shine was regarded by many of his contemporaries as a determined advocate for justice, public education, ex-offender rights, voter registration and participation and equality for all races and was an avid labor supporter.
He authored two propositional papers: “Theological Position on Total Social Justice” and “The 10+ Position on Policing in America,” which was written and submitted when President Barack Obama appointed Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey to chair the National Task Force Committee on Policing in America.
He married Barbara Ann Wayns on Oct. 28, 1961, and four children were born to their union.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Minister Robin Shine Maddox, Robert P. Shine Jr. (Karen), Randall Shine (Zupenda) and Elder Rhonda McKinney (Elder James); former son-in-law, Rease Maddox; grandchildren, Raeven Aleia Maddox, Nathan McKinney, Joshua Shine, Kayla McKinney, Jairus McKinney, Hannah Shine and Portia Butler, granddaughter adopted in love; siblings, Jean Moore, Elder Vivian Johnson, Claire Brown and Diane Shine; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Triumph Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 1648 W. Hunting Park.
