Rev. Melvin Floyd

Reverend Melvin Floyd was called from labor to reward on Monday, April 20, 2020 from dementia at age 85. Father of Mary Elizabeth, Ruth Naomi and Esther Melvina. Korean War veteran. Philadelphia Police Officer for 13 ½ years. 1 of 10 Outstanding Men of America in 1969. Received over 100 awards including The Philadelphia Award in 1975. Named 1 of 40 Philadelphia legends by KYW News radio1060 AM in 2005. Founder of 50 yr. old Neighborhood Crusades, Inc. and Founder and Pastor for 30 years of Agape Christian Chapel, Inc. Worked with inner city gangs and stopped gang warfare in Phila., 1966-1977.
