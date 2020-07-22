Rev. Mary Ellen Hope, a microbiologist and one of the first women ordained into the gospel ministry at Sharon Baptist Church, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was 85.
Hope graduated from the public schools of Northampton, Virginia. She graduated from Virginia Union University in Richmond with a biology degree and from Temple University with a degree in theology. She also attended Philadelphia College of Bible, where she became a certified evangelism trainer. She was a retired microbiologist for the City of Philadelphia for 30 years.
Hope was born on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She was the second of three daughters born to the late Deacon William H. and Deaconess Beulah C. Smith.
She committed her life to Christ early in life, was baptized in a creek, and became a member of the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia. She served in all areas of the church’s youth department, including secretary of Sunday School, until she went to college, during which time the family moved to Philadelphia.
Hope became an active member of Sharon Baptist Church, now under the pastorate of Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr.
Hope was one of the first women in the history of the Sharon Baptist Church to become a commissioned missionary. She was one of the first women licensed into the church’s gospel ministry and one of only two women ever ordained into the gospel ministry. She chaired and co-chaired many projects and served on the committee for writing the church by-laws.
Her activities included the choir, directing the Junior Ushers, organizing the Hospitality Ministry, the Wedding Planners Ministry, the Seasonal Sister Liturgical Dance Ministry and Women Ministers in Training. She taught the Adult Hour of Empowerment (Sunday School) and was a deaconess ministry leader.
Hope earned several honors, including Woman Leader of Distinction in the Eastern Region in 2003 and the PBSC Servant Award from 2001 to 2003.
She is survived by her husband, Layton B. Hope; grandchildren, John B. Sample IV (Emily) and Courtney A. Sample; great grandson, John B. Sample V; sister, Harris D. Cunningham (John); nephew and niece Derek E. Cunningham (Peggy) and Danean A. Cunningham; great-nephew and great-niece, Derian Cire and Aivry Alyse; daughter-in-law, Yvette Sample; brothers-in-law, Elijah Hope (Laurabelle) and James M. Hope; special niece, Pamela McKyer Johnson (James); and special sister-friends, Regina Scott and Ollie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.