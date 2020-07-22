Rev. Mary Ellen Hope, who was a long time member of Sharon Baptist Church (SBC), died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was 85.
Hope graduated from public schools of Northampton, Virginia. She graduated from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia with a biology degree. After that, she graduated from Temple University with a degree in theology. She also attended Philadelphia College of Bible where he became a certified evangelism trainer. She was a retired microbiologist from the City of Philadelphia.
Hope was born on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, the second of three daughters born to the late Deacon William H. and Deaconess Beulah C. Smith.
She committed her life to Christ early in life, was baptized in a creek, and became a member of the First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia. It was there where Hope served in all areas of the youth department, including secretary of Sunday School, until she went off to college during which time the family moved to Philadelphia.
Hope has been an active member of Sharon Baptist Church now under the pastorate of Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr.
Her activities included: choir; director of Junior Ushers; organizing the Hospitality Ministry; Wedding Planners Ministry; and Seasonal Sister Liturgical Dance Ministry. She was the teacher of the Adult Hour of Empowerment (Sunday School). She was also a former Deaconess Ministry Leader (combination of 10 years, five as president and five as vice-president) and Women Ministers in Training.
Hope was one of the first women in the history of the Sharon Baptist Church to become a commissioned missionary and one of the first to be licensed into gospel ministry of SBC. She was one of only two women ever to be ordained into gospel ministry in the history of the SBC. She chaired and co-chaired many projects and served on the committee for writing the church by-laws.
Hope has earned several awards and recognition such as Woman Leader of Distinction, Eastern Region 2003, PBSC Servant Award 2001-2003 among other honors.
She is survived by her husband, Layton B. Hope, her grandchildren, John B. Sample, IV (Emily) and Courtney A. Sample; great grandson, John B. Sample V; sister, Harris D. Cunningham (John); her nephew and niece Derek E. Cunningham (Peggy) and Danean A. Cunningham; great-nephew and niece, Derian Cire and Aivry Alyse; daughter-in-law, Yvette Sample' two brothers-in-law; Elijah Hope (Laurabelle) and James M. Hope; special niece, Pamela McKyer Johnson (James); special sister-friends, Regina Scott and Ollie.
