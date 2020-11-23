Rev. James S. Allen, who a longtime pastor at Vine Memorial Baptist Church in West Philadelphia, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Allen was 84.
Allen was the pastor at Vine Memorial Baptist Church from 1978-2016. During his 37 years as the church pastor, he had a big impact on the ministry serving the members and community for decades.
“The first way in which I think of pastor James S. Allen is always as father,” said Kenneth Allen, his son. “As much a public figure as he has been over the years. The four children saw him first and foremost as Daddy. He was great father. He loved us. He loved our family. He was a great family man. He never neglected family for the sake of his other responsibilities.
“He was a great community leader and activist. He believed in being involved in the community. His work began within the four walls of the church and extended beyond the four walls. In every community where he served, he made a difference.”
Allen was born in Mount Holly, Arkansas and was a graduate of Arkansas Baptist College. In 1956, he served in the United States Air Force during the time of the Korean Conflict. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1957, he started his career as a minister in Little Rock, Arkansas and Omaha, Nebraska prior to coming to Philadelphia.
Allen worked with Rev. Leon H. Sullivan developing the Opportunities Industrialization Center in Little Rock, Omaha and Philadelphia. He worked with Sullivan in arranging two African American summits.
He received a number of honors throughout his career. In 1980, he was presented with Distinguish Service Award from Congressman William H. Gray. He was also given the Outstanding Citizen’s Award.
Allen was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Allen who passed in 2001. He is survived by four children from that union — Kenneth, Calvin, James Jr. and Patricia. He is survived by Henrietta “Penny” Allen, whom he married in 2008.
There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vine Memorial Baptist Church. A live stream service will take place on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. People should go to www.cwoodfh.com.
