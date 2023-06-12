Rev. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum

Rev. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum

Rev. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, pastor and co-founder of New Covenant Church, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was 80.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1942, to the late Rev. Douglas Campbell Josiah Bobb and Myrtle Agnes Rohlehr Bobb in Chateaubelair, St. Vincent, where her father was pastoring. Shortly thereafter, the Bobbs returned to their home in Guyana, South America.

