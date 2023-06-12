Rev. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, pastor and co-founder of New Covenant Church, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was 80.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1942, to the late Rev. Douglas Campbell Josiah Bobb and Myrtle Agnes Rohlehr Bobb in Chateaubelair, St. Vincent, where her father was pastoring. Shortly thereafter, the Bobbs returned to their home in Guyana, South America.
She committed her life to the Lord at an early age and sought to please God with her life. She was a conscientious student and graduated from Bishops High School in Georgetown, Guyana, in 1962.
After relocating to the United States, she and her mother attended the Community College of Philadelphia and were members of its first graduating class in 1967. That same year, she married the Rev. C. Milton Grannum.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Temple University, and after student teaching at Germantown High School, she turned her attention to raising a family and teaching at home. She imparted a love of classical music to her children, who share fond memories of her playing the piano and inventing personalized songs.
"You taught us every lesson worth learning from the moment we arrived, and even now I can still feel your presence teaching me what I will need to learn to continue on," her son Andrew said in a tribute.
While her husband pastored High Street Church of God, she was known throughout the church and local neighborhood for her homemade bread and bread pudding.
With her husband, she developed an Amway business while keeping an immaculate home and managing a growing family. In 1982, the Grannums answered a divine call to establish the New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, where she served as its founding pastor.
Over the years, she ministered in the United States and abroad, including in the U.K., South Africa, South Korea, the Cayman Islands, St. Vincent, Jamaica, Barbados, Kenya and Guyana. In 1997, in recognition of her decades of ministry and Christian leadership, she was awarded a doctorate in divinity from Jameson Christian College. She was ordained as a minister by the Church of God in Indiana in 2008, serving on the credentialing committee for District 41.
She and her late friend, the Rev. Eve Fenton, co-founded Women in Covenant, a ministry that touched the lives of thousands of women in the tri-state area and throughout the world. Her ministry to women grew to include the development of a mentorship program for young women, involvement with the Delaware Valley Pastors’ Wives, and the creation of "Women of Vision and Virtue'' at New Covenant Church.
From its inception in 2015, Grannum was an enthusiastic supporter of the United Negro College Fund’s annual "Women of Faith for Education Afternoon Tea," for which she served as a presenting sponsor, adviser and committee member. In 2022, she was awarded the prestigious Keeper of the Flame award, which has since been renamed in her honor.
Grannum was a loving and caring wife, mother and "mother-in-love" and was always ready to support her family with an encouraging word, a funny anecdote or a quick prayer. She found great joy in being a grandmother and would proudly share photos and tell humorous stories about her grandchildren.
"Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum was a woman of God with a spirit of hospitality, a love for people, a passion for intercession, and most of all, a heart for God," her family said in a tribute. "Pastor Hyacinth was known for her infectious smile, her wisdom and sage (sometimes unsolicited) advice, her attention to detail, her sense of decorum and etiquette, her commitment to speaking positively, and her gift of making even strangers feel special."
She was preceded in death by her sister, Myrtle Asala Bobb.
In addition to her son Andrew, she is survived by her husband, Bishop C. Milton Grannum; siblings, Rev. Daphne Bobb, Avril Cromes (Larry), Hilary Selman (Jay), Douglas Bobb and Rev. Joy Bobb; children, Dwayne Grannum, Gillian Grannum, Aubrey Grannum and Samuel Grannum (Samantha); and grandchildren, Andrew Grannum Jr., Alexander Grannum, Ari Grannum, Savannah Grannum and Scynce Grannum.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, at New Covenant Church, 7500 Germantown Ave.
