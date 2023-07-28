The Rev. Gloria J. Smallwood, a pastor and educator, died on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was 81.
“She always had your back if she loved you, and she was rooted in love,” her family said in a tribute.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. William H. Smallwood and the late Rev. Ruth Smallwood and received her early education in the Philadelphia public school system.
Born on July 3, 1942, she was a graduate of Lower Merion Junior High School and John Bartram High School. She earned a bachelor’s in education from Cheyney University, a master’s in education from Temple University, a master’s in theology from the Pacific School of Religion and a doctorate in philosophy from the University of California.
Smallwood taught at every educational level. She taught in Philadelphia, her hometown, at the University of Denver, in various school districts in Oakland and San Francisco, California, and at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkley, California.
She was also a faculty member of the City Wide Interdenominational Christian Training Institute, which was founded by the late Rev. Martha Lang and the late E. Larry Lang in Philadelphia. Its purpose was to train Christian leaders.
While living in Denver and being actively involved in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Smallwood felt a call to ministry and was ultimately ordained an itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church by the late Bishop H. Hartford Brookins in the Fifth Episcopal District in Oakland.
Smallwood pastored churches in Chico, California; Reno, Nevada; and San Francisco. After returning to the East Coast, she assisted in pastoring churches in the Second Episcopal District (Maryland) of the A.M.E. Church and in the First Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church in Philadelphia (Allen A.M.E. Church).
During her retirement, she began designing and producing hand-crafted, Scripture-based artwork under the logo W.T.H.O.G. (With the Help of God) as a ministry called “God Graphics.”
“Gloria was adventurous, industrious, artistic, creative and entrepreneurial,” her family said in a tribute. “Gloria’s smile could light up a room. ... She had a ‘bounce back’ spirit that wouldn’t allow adversity to win.”
She is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Wood Funeral Home, 5537-39 W. Girard Ave.
Service begins at 11 a.m.
