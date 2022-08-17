The Rev. George W.M. Thompson Jr., retired senior pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church, died on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was 90.
He was the oldest child of the late Rev. George W.M. Thompson Sr. and Inez Arrington Thompson, and was born on Oct. 12, 1931.
Thompson was educated in the public school system of Richmond, Virginia. After graduating from high school, he earned his bachelor’s degree at Virginia Union University in Richmond. He earned a master of divinity degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Ph.D. in ethics at the University of Chicago.
He met his wife, Sarah Elizabeth of North Carolina, at Sharon Baptist Church in Richmond. They had one child, Sarita.
He served his first pastorate at Second Baptist Church in Hinton, West Virginia. He then shepherded Providence Baptist Church from 1975 to 1981, where he organized the Providence Baptist Federal Credit Union and inspired that church to undertake the construction expenses for a church in Africa. He was also an associate professor at East Stroudsburg University, where he was honored in 2007 for his 35 years of service.
He founded New Horizon Baptist Church of Philadelphia in 1981. The mission of New Horizon is twofold. The first part of the mission is to emphasize worship and a concern for education and the social world. The second part is to provide a place where members apply the Bible to issues and concerns of the everyday world, offer a multi-dimensional program that ministers to the whole person, and raise their awareness about the adverse conditions of people in their mission fields while responding to them.
Thompson retired as senior pastor in 2008. He was appointed by the Ohio Board of Regents to serve as consultant and evaluator of master’s and doctoral programs for accreditation in religion and theological studies for that state’s colleges, universities and theological seminaries.
He also founded and financed the George W. Thompson Jr. Foundation and Scholarship Fund, which provided study awards for students in Northwest Philadelphia based on moral achievement and academic progress.
“Rev. Dr. Thompson led a brilliant and distinguished career that spanned decades and reached many throughout the nation,” his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah; his daughter, Sarita; and his brothers, James and Edward.
He is survived by his siblings, Eleanor Timberlake (Norman), Douglas (Florence) and Toussaint L’Ouverture; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at New Horizon Baptist Church, 5532 Rising Sun Ave.
Viewing starts at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
