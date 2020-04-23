Rev. Dr. William L. Banks, professor of Theology, transitioned to glory on April 19, 2020 at 9:19 am. Born on February 2, 1928, Dr. Banks was a Bible scholar and theologian. His studies and pastoring do not demonstrate how precious he meant to all who knew him? Because he leaves a legacy that still touches the lives of many people a memorial service will be forth coming. There will be a private interment.
Congleton Funeral Home
215-849-7327
