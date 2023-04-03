The Rev. Beatrice Streeter, a retired nurse and the co-founder of St. Mark Outreach Baptist Church, died on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The Rev. Beatrice Streeter, a retired nurse and the co-founder of St. Mark Outreach Baptist Church, died on Friday, March 17, 2023.
She was the eighth child born to the late Rev. Absalom and Elizabeth Bradley Brown.
“She gave a fight you wouldn’t believe,” her son, William Streeter III, said in a tribute. “Then the Lord decided to let her be with my dad together in his arms.”
Streeter held numerous degrees. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing from the Community College of Philadelphia, a bachelor’s degree in human services from Antioch University, a master’s degree in ministry from Westminster Theological Seminary, a master’s in urban studies from the Center for Urban Theological Studies and a doctorate of divinity from the International Christian University of Virginia. She received her professional nursing license in 1976 and worked at Philadelphia General Hospital, the Hospital of Philadelphia, the College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Philadelphia Public School system until her retirement.
She and her late husband, William Streeter Jr., founded St. Mark Outreach Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. Her community activism was an instrumental force in the transformation of the neighborhood.
In honor of her dedication to the community, the Pennsylvania Abolition Society awarded her its annual parish award. She was a member of numerous organizations and associations, including the Philadelphia Baptist Association and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., among others.
In addition to her son, she is survived by her children, James Carl King and Arlene King-Berry; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Wednesday, March 29, at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Francis Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
