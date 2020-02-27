Tama Myers Clark, a retired judge on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mitchellville, Maryland. She was 73.
Clark was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 24, 1946. She attended Baltimore public schools, graduating as valedictorian of her class at Charles Hamilton Houston Junior High School and graduating with honors from Western High School.
She attended Morgan State College (now University) where she majored in mathematics, was elected the first female president of the student government and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She graduated from Morgan summa cum laude in 1968.
She received her juris doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1972. She also received a master’s degree in urban and regional planning.
She began her career as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, became an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, and was elected to the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas in 1979. She served for 30 years and retired in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Peter Clark, and her mother, Marion Rieras Myers.
She is survived by: her father, Dr. Samuel L. Myers Sr. of Mitchellville, Maryland; sister, Dr. Yvette Myers of Durham, North Carolina; brother, Dr. Samuel L. Myers Jr., and sister-in-law, Dr. Sheila Ards, of North Oaks, Minnesota; nieces, Dr. Andrea Myers Achi of New York City and Angela Rose Myers of Minneapolis; and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Levy Conference Center at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, 3501 Samson St.
A private funeral service was held on Jan. 25 in Mitchellville.
