The Rev. Repsie M. Warren, founder and overseer of Philadelphia’s Society for Helping Church (Deaf and Hearing), died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She was 88.
She was born on March 24, 1931, in North Carolina to Paul and Luberta Warren.
A fierce educator, she received a bachelor of science degree from Elizabeth City State University in 1954, a master’s in education from Philadelphia Antioch University in 1979, a master’s of religion from the Philadelphia Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1983 and a doctorate of ministry from the New York Theological Seminary in 1994. She also did graduate work in deaf education at Temple University, Columbia University and Gallaudet College.
She taught students in North Carolina for two years prior to moving to Philadelphia, where she was assigned to the Martin School for the Deaf as a substitute while waiting to take her teacher’s exam. According to family and friends, she knew after her first day that it would be her mission in life to help hearing-impaired people.
On Palm Sunday in 1976, the Society for Helping Church was officially introduced to the Philadelphia area. In 1977, Warren served as the executive director for the Society for Helping Inc., a social service agency for the deaf and hearing-impaired. Some skeptics thought it would not survive long because of the population it served and because it was shepherded by a female pastor. But today, almost 44 years later, Society Church has survived.
After retiring from teaching in the Philadelphia Public School System, Warren became an activist concerned about quality education for both deaf and hearing people. She worked under five Philadelphia mayors in positions including executive director of the Mayor’s Commission on Aging, the Mayor’s Commission on Women and the Board of License and Review and chairperson of the Civil Service Commission.
Warren was also an avid traveler who visited China, Russia, West Africa, Jerusalem, and the Eastern and Western Caribbean islands.
She played a vital role in many social and civil organizations in the Greater Philadelphia community. She was the first woman vice chair of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, Inc. and vice president of the Southeastern Region of One Church One Child.
She was a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Association, the Philadelphia National Black Deaf Advocates Association, the Metropolitan Christian Council, the National Kidney Foundation of Delaware Valley, the National Baptist Convention USA and the Philadelphia Baptist Association.
Warren received over 130 awards and citations from local, state and national organizations. She also served as associate minister of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
A service was held on March 28 at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 318 Denmark St., Goldsboro, North Carolina.
