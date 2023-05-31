Rena B. Graves, a former employee for the U.S. government, died on Sunday, May 31, 2023. She was 102.
She was affectionately known as "Auntie" and was born on Sept. 29, 1920, in Philadelphia, the third child of William James and Rena B. F. Ruffin.
Rena B. Graves, a former employee for the U.S. government, died on Sunday, May 31, 2023. She was 102.
She was affectionately known as "Auntie" and was born on Sept. 29, 1920, in Philadelphia, the third child of William James and Rena B. F. Ruffin.
She, her sister and her brother were guided through their teen years and early adulthood by their mother and grandmother, Joseta Hattie Mitchell. Through them, they learned that Sunday was God’s day and that not going to church was never an option. They were also taught that God was ever-present and that cleanliness was next to godliness.
She started school when she was 3½ and attended Benson Elementary School in South Philadelphia and John Hancock Elementary School in North Philadelphia. She attended William Penn High School for Girls in 1935.
After graduation, she trained at the National Youth Association for a job with the U.S. government. She worked with the Marine Corps and the Frankford Arsenal. After a number of small jobs, she began working for the International Resistance Company, which prepared her for a job at Honeywell, a federal credit union. She remained at Honeywell for 25 years.
In 1944, she received confirmation into the Episcopal Church. While she was working for Honeywell, she began studying to become an Episcopal deacon. After five years of study, she was ordained. Years later, she completed a course in clinical pastoral education at Abington Memorial Hospital, which prepared her for chaplaincy. She later became a chaplain for Wissahickon Hospice and also served as a weekend chaplain at Abington Hospital. Over the years, she served many churches throughout the diocese of Philadelphia.
In addition to her studies and work, she attended conferences and seminars that resulted in her ministering at Stately Hall and Kearsley Nursing Home. She also became a coordinator for the Southwest Community Enrichment Center.
Most of her chaplaincy was centered around death and dying for the churched and unchurched alike. She served as chaplain in many of the senior communities throughout the Germantown neighborhood and also visited countless homes. She was able to help families make final plans for their loved ones and also helped run a food pantry through the Share Food program.
Graves served her community as a block captain for more than 30 years. In her 80s, she went back to school and earned her associate and bachelor degrees at Geneva College. She earned her master's in theological studies from the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
She married Preston Graves on July 23, 1977.
At 100, Graves told the Tribune in 2020 that her secret to living a long life was good genes. Her great-grandmother lived over 100 years as well and her grandmother lived to almost 100.
"Rena leaves behind so many friends, family and colleagues who treasured her wisdom and her generosity of spirit," her family said in a tribute. "Deacon Rena lived a full, joyous and spiritual life, ministering to the needs and concerns of others. One friend put it simply: 'Rena is a remarkable woman,' and everyone who was blessed to know her agrees."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Graves, and nephews, Macon Jr., James III and Patrick.
She is survived by her nieces, Joseta Long-Griffin, Marjorie Lynn Bailey and Vanessa L. Jones; eight grandnieces and 10 grandnephews; 10 great-grandnieces and 14 great-grandnephews; and one great-great-grandniece.
Services will be held on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at the Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, 8000 St. Martins Lane.
Services on Friday will begin at 6:30 p.m. Services on Saturday will be at 4 p.m.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.