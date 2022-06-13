Reginald Lee Williams, affectionately known as “Reggie,” a former tire company employee, has died. He was 44.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1977, and was the oldest of four children born to Willie Lee Williams Jr. and Nadine G. Bradley.
Williams attended the Springfield School District in Delaware County and graduated from Springfield High School in 1996. He most recently worked at a tire company in Tinicum and Conshohocken. Beforehand, he worked at Big Lots in Aston.
He loved family gatherings, especially the July 4th festivities at 31 Pennington Ave. He enjoyed spending the day with the entire family, eating lots of food and listening to loud music in the background. As night fell, Williams could always be found across the street at the club lot, lighting fireworks with his older cousins, Billy and Donald Bradley.
“He was most known for his smile,” his family said in a tribute. “His smile would light up a room, and his laughter could be heard throughout the whole house. Reggie was a happy-go-lucky man, and very much like his father, he had the ability to hold a conversation and connect with anyone he would meet. The expression ‘he had never met a stranger’ truly embodied his personality.”
He is survived by his father, Willie Williams of Augusta, Georgia; mother, Nadine Bradley of Morton, Pennsylvania; siblings, Darryl D. Williams of Dallas, Pennsylvania, Kevin C. Williams of Morton and Keriann L. Williams of Morton; special friend, Dana Ferris of Chester; stepson, Christopher Ferris of Chester; and other family members and friends.
Funeral services are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.