Reginald Clarence Burton Sr., who had a diverse professional background in several areas, died on Aug. 10, 2021. Burton was 75.
Burton retired in 2009 after a 38-year career of marketing, sales, public accounting (CPA), commercial banking, management consulting, and teaching at DePaul University and Temple University Fox School of Business Executive MBA Program. He capped his career with a real estate license specializing in single and multi-family housing. Burton credited his pursuit of education to high school part-time jobs at the U.S. Steel Mill. A longtime laborer told him if he ever wanted to get out of the mill he would have to go to college.
Burton is the only child born to Velma Webb Burton and Walter Clarence Burton in Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 10, 1945. He grew up with a single mom who nurtured her son, her only child, with love, respect, and friendship. She was the driving force in his life, forging a vision that guided his upbringing and education from early childhood. That vision culminated in the wonderful man, husband, father, and grandfather he became.
Burton thrived on the south side of Chicago where he acquired his street smarts. He avoided violence and other negative activity in the community because his mother instilled in him the value of education and helped him navigate through his early years and the challenges of high school.
She was thrilled to watch him pursue his dreams first by attending Wilbur Wright Junior College and subsequently graduating in 1969 from Roosevelt University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration after serving as President of the Senior Class and the Accounting Society. In 1971, he graduated from the University of Chicago with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. One of his proudest moments on campus was attending the first conference and becoming a founding member of the National Black MBA Association. He obtained his CPA in the state of Illinois in 1974.
In 1979, he met Angela Dowd at a Minority Enterprise Small Business Investment Conference in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. After three years of a commuter courtship between Chicago and Philadelphia they were married. Once married he commuted another three years and then agreed to move to Philadelphia and manage his 8A certified business with the federal government in Washington, D.C. Upon his mother’s retirement, she joined his family in Philadelphia where she lived until her passing.
They were blessed with two sons, Reginald C. Burton Jr. in 1987 and Michael A. Burton in 1994. He served as coach to his son’s soccer, baseball, football and basketball teams throughout their elementary and high school years. He also relished the time he spent with them at the University City Swim Club in their pre-school years. He liked nothing more than cheering them on as they excelled.
As a father of two athletic sons, he also championed their education. His sons graduated from Temple University and Drexel University with degrees in Accounting and Finance, respectively.
Although Burton (fondly known as “Reggie”) relocated to Philadelphia, he maintained close contact with friends, and colleagues in Chicago. During the years, he made numerous trips to Chicago to celebrate momentous occasions with friends, and to celebrate a few of his own with them, including his 50th birthday.
Burton was engaged in his community and served as chair of membership for the Garden Court Community Association in University City.
In addition to sports, Burton loved music, movies, travel, theme parks, and the friendly art of conversation. He was well known for his 29 years of hosting the New Year’s Eve Party on Pine Street from 1988 to 2017.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Angela, sons Reginald Jr. (Melanie) and Michael, mother-in-law Ruby Dowd, along with grand-daughter Giselle Renee Burton, grandson Keenan Reese, sister-in-law Cynthia Dowd; brothers-in-law Kerry Dowd (Diane Barr Dowd) and Anthony Dowd; nephews Frank Dowd, Jonathan Dowd, and Jordan Laster; and extended family and friends.
A private memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Ave. The service will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 843 1223 5175/ Passcode: 818358)
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter or Drexel University Black Alumni Council Scholarship Fund.
