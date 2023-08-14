Regina A. Lawson, a voucher examiner for the U.S. Navy and Army, died on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. She was 89.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Philadelphia and was the second daughter of four siblings born to the late Roosevelt Williams and Annabelle (Taylor) Williams.
Lawson became a follower of Jesus Christ at a very young age and was baptized at Miller Memorial Baptist Church under the late Rev. J. Luke Jones. She participated in the Baptist Young People’s Union and Sunday School. Her Christian walk was strengthened at Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Leon Sullivan. Later, she attended Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, shepherded by the Rev. Alyn Waller and supported by the House of Cornelius.
She was educated in the Philadelphia Public School District and graduated from Kensington High School for Girls in 1950 with a concentration in commercial business and bookkeeping.
She secured employment with the Defense Logistics Agency in 1957 as a voucher examiner for the U.S. Navy and Army. During her 35 years of service, she received several awards of recognition for outstanding performance.
In 1955, she was introduced to John Lawson, a trumpeter and jazz artist. They later married and welcomed a daughter.
Entertaining family and friends was her passion, especially during the Christmas season. She often hosted an annual “Pollyanna” gathering with girlfriends.
Lawson delighted in playing games, considering herself very competitive in her favorite game of pinochle, her family said in a tribute.
She loved to travel, and her favorite destinations were the Caribbean islands and Mexico.
“Called a friend by so many, Regina always offered a kind and empathetic spirit, providing quick wit and sharing sound advice by communicating in her own special way,” her family said.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorretta Williams Trueheart, and her husband, John Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Rene Lawson; siblings, Roosevelt Williams Jr. and Doris Williams Murray (Robert); nephews, Daryl Trueheart, Gregory Trueheart (LaTashi) and Darius Murray; niece, Deirdre Murray-McIntosh (Gerald); great-nieces, Jazmyn Trueheart Pemberton (Will), Chevonne Trueheart and Amarri Trueheart; great-great niece, Aubrey Trueheart Lopez; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 230 W. Coulter St.
At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.