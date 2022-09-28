Rebecca Olivia Willoughby, a retired Sears employee, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was 91.
She was born on May 25, 1931, and was the second child born to the late Ocie and Ethel Cusaac. Her parents sometimes called her "Mut," but she was named Rebecca after her paternal grandmother, Rebecca Perkins Cusaac Pygatt.
She accepted the Lord at the age of 11, and served until her health no longer allowed her to. Her service began as a musician for the Jubilee Choir at Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina. She also served as a member of the Mutual Aid Society.
She had juvenile arthritis as a child, which affected her walking. She loved to play the piano and took music lessons for years.
She married Willie Kelly on Sept. 22, 1950. They lived in Florence, then Baltimore, finally landing in Philadelphia. They were married for almost 20 years, until his death in 1970.
Willoughby worked at a laundromat and as a detective at the PTC (now SEPTA) before joining Sears, where she worked for more than 25 years until her retirement. Many in the family benefited from the employee discount and the employee store.
In 1957, Willoughby and her husband bought their first and only home in West Philadelphia. In 1962, she joined the Holy Cross Baptist Church, which was just around the corner from their home. She raised all of her children in church, and they all received their Christian foundation at Holy Cross under Pastor J.H. Beatty.
Her service included the senior choir, the Deaconess Ministry, the Floral Club and the Missionary Ministry, and eventually she became Mother of the Church. In retirement, she served on the Women’s Service Committee.
On Aug. 18, 1973, she married McIver Willoughby Sr., whom she had known since her childhood at Savannah Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Kelly Sr. and McIver Willoughby Sr.
She is survived by her children, Willie Kelly (Pamela), Pastor Louis Kelly (Sheila), Gregory Kelly (Tanya), Michelle Kelly-Gumbs (Vincent), Cheryl Willoughby, McIver Willoughby Jr. (Dorothy) and Darryl Willoughby; grandchildren, Vincent Willoughby, Allen Willoughby, Daria Willoughby, Allen Minnick, Andre Hunt, Adia Cobb, Justin Lee, Vincent Gumbs Jr., William Kelly, Jordan Kelly, Enam Kelly, Christian Kelly and Jordan Willoughby; great-grandchildren, JhaNasia, Justin, Eli, Journi, Kennila, Kennedy, Kori, Remington, Benjamin, Jr., Lennox, Solange, Vincent III and Skylar; sisters, Helen McKeither, Gwendolyn Gibbs (Ernest) and Betty McDaniel; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Holy Cross Baptist Church, 1900 N. 63rd St.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
