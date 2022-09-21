Raymond Paul Hill, a Marine Corps veteran and retired police officer, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He was 85.
He was born on July 18, 1937, in the Bronx, New York, to the late Charles Hill and Rosalie Walker Hill, and was affectionately known as "Ray" by family and friends. He was the oldest of two sons.
During his first year, he moved with his family to Virginia and later to Philadelphia. He and his brother Bernell spent many hours building model airplanes, roller-skating and ice-skating together. At about age 11, he joined the Boy Scouts in the Raymond Rosen Housing Projects.
He joined Holy Child (Our Lady of Hope) Parish and remained an active member for over 60 years, rarely missing Sunday mass. There he served as a greeter, an usher and a van driver. When the grade school was open, he implemented an in-school lunch program. However, his most important role at the church was being the "mayor" and calling people out when they had missed too many Sunday masses.
Hill was educated in the Philadelphia parochial school system and attended St. Elizabeth’s Catholic grade school in North Philadelphia. Later, he played football and attended Roman Catholic High School, graduating in 1955. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served for over 28 years on active duty and in the reserves. He retired as a first sergeant. Later, he received an associate's degree from the Community College of Philadelphia. In 1977, he received a bachelor of science degree in sociology from La Salle University.
He met Kathleen (Kay) Hairston in 1959 and the two were married on Sept. 23, 1961. From their union came three daughters.
In 1960, Hill joined the Philadelphia Police Department and served in several districts including the 16th, 18th and 24th; Special Investigations; Civil Affairs; South Detectives; and Criminal Investigations. His final assignment was serving as an instructor at the Police Academy. He trained and mentored new recruits and was best known for his defensive tactics classes.
When the police honor band disbanded, he worked to continue to honor former officers who died, recruiting other officers to help bestow honors. He is known as one of the founding fathers of the Philadelphia Police Honor Guard. He retired from the department in 1997 with the rank of sergeant after 37 years of service.
In 1972, Hill joined the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization. Throughout the years, he held the titles of scribe; past faithful navigator; past grand knight; former district deputy; and past Color Corps commander.
He was the neighborhood block captain for over 20 years. Until age 84, he could be seen delivering boxes of food to the sick and shut-in, shoveling snow in the driveway for the neighborhood or volunteering at his alma mater, Roman Catholic High School.
Bowling, taking photos, biking and traveling were his hobbies. His enjoyed cruises with family and friends and visited five continents. He was also a die-hard Eagles fan.
"He loved his family and loved spending time with them," his family said in a tribute. "He supported them in all aspects of their lives and applauded their accomplishments privately and publicly. Ray was gregarious. He had a story for just about every topic and could talk for hours on the history of anything. Some of his favorite sayings were: 'be thick-skinned, carve your own path, channel your strengths, go the extra mile, and smooth the way for others.'"
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hill; children, Stephanie Hill, Marcia Frank (Kyle) and Karla Payne (Terrell); grandchildren, Nathaniel Bruce, Janae Jones, Jordan Frank, Zharia Payne and Zakia Payne; great-granddaughter, Laila Muhammad; brother, Bernell Hill (Barbara); and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish, Church of the Holy Child, 5200 N. Broad St.
A viewing will be held at 8 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.