RAMONA GOFF
(1942 – 2021)
Ramona Goff, lovingly known as “Peanut” and to countless former students and colleagues as “Mrs. Goff,” passed away peacefully April 15, 2021, at home. Mrs. Goff was born into difficult circumstances at what would become Philadelphia’s historic Mercy-Douglass Hospital, founded to create opportunities for Black medical professionals and to improve health equity for Blacks. That would be foretelling, as Mrs. Goff would likewise become a champion of education for children from marginalized communities and children of color. Throughout her life, which comprised a 32-year career in education, she demonstrated an unyielding regard for the welfare of others. Born July 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Harry Williams of Philadelphia, and the late Alberta Gibbs of Chester. A 1960 graduate of Chester High School, she earned a BS from the former Cheyney State College, an HBCU. For more than three decades, she positively impacted the lives of young people and was cited among the Outstanding Teachers of America in 1973. A woman of deep faith, she was a church officer at Molding Disciples Ministries in Rose Valley, Pa., under Pastor Elaine C. Saunders. Mrs. Goff was predeceased by her husband George John Goff; she was preceded in death by a sister and brother. Their marriage produced a son, Jawanza Keita (Amelia), and she raised her brother Wayne Gibbs (Tonya) from a young age. Her grandchildren collectively were the apple of her eye. She is survived by another brother; three sisters; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private memorial is scheduled for April 30. It will be streamed live via Zoom. Please contact Molding Disciples Ministries at www.mdmchurch.org for details. A private memorial is scheduled for April 30. It will be streamed live via Zoom. Please contact Molding Disciples Ministries at www.mdmchurch.org for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.