Ramona D. Wafford died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to: her daughter, Ivy Melissa; son-in-law, Roberto Duke; grandchildren, Ian and Ana; and a host of loving relatives and special friends. Viewing: Saturday, June 12th from 9AM-10AM at Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home, 6828 Old York Rd. Graveside Service 11AM (Ivy Hill Cemetery.), 1201 Easton Road.

