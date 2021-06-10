Ramona D. Wafford died on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to: her daughter, Ivy Melissa; son-in-law, Roberto Duke; grandchildren, Ian and Ana; and a host of loving relatives and special friends. Viewing: Saturday, June 12th from 9AM-10AM at Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home, 6828 Old York Rd. Graveside Service 11AM (Ivy Hill Cemetery.), 1201 Easton Road.
Watch as President Biden travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma to deliver remarks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
