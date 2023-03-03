Ralph Dickerson Jr., a nationally recognized philanthropist, died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Pennsylvania Hospital. He was 75.
He was born in Alton, Illinois, to the late Muriel L. (Cannon) and Ralph Dickerson Sr., on May 25, 1947.
As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader, he held executive positions in the United Way organizations of Madison, Wisconsin, and Cleveland, and became president of the United Way of Pittsburgh in 1984. He was also appointed president of the United Way of New York City, a position he held until retiring in 2004. Over his career, Dickerson led fundraising campaigns that raised over $12.0 billion, which he used to improve the lives of the poor and disenfranchised.
After the terrorist attacks in New York City in 2001, he co-created the September 11 Fund, which was used to help victims, families and communities who were affected by the attacks.
In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the nonprofit sector, he received numerous honorary degrees and awards, including the New York Urban Coalition’s Gorgeous Mosaic Award for his contributions to racial and ethnic harmony, the Pius XII Foundation’s prestigious Medal of Life award, and the Frederick Douglass Award, the New York Urban League’s highest honor.
In addition to his work in philanthropy, he served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards, including as chairman of the board of the Faith Center for Community Development and the board of visitors of the New York City Police Department, among others.
After retiring from the United Way, he founded Highview Partners, a successful strategic advisory and private equity firm. His passion for raising capital for the philanthropic community remained ever-present, and he continued to raise millions of dollars for colleges, universities, real estate development firms and small businesses.
He was a committed member of numerous clubs up until his passing, including the Reveille Club, the National Association of Guardsmen, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Additionally, he remained active in his home church, Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, where his godson currently preaches.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marla Rene.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Lisa Crutchfield; son, Ralph III (Daphne); grandchildren, Cameron, Garrett, Lauren and Bryce; and his brother, George.
Services were held on Friday, Feb. 24, at Abyssinian Baptist Church.
Terry Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
