Philadelphia-born rapper Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, was fatally shot on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, during a robbery in a Los Angeles restaurant. He was 30.
Allen, who was taken to a hospital where he later died, was shot multiple times and stripped of his jewelry on Monday just after 1 p.m., Los Angeles police told the Los Angeles Times. He was with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, the Times reported.
“This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss.” Atlantic Records said in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
He was born on Dec. 9, 1991, and was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Allen was famous for toeing the line between singing and rapping. He released his first mixtape in 2014. He dropped his debut single a year later, titled “Fleek,” followed by “Selfish” in 2016, which reached No. 16 on the Billboard rap chart and sold more than 3 million copies.
His success continued when he released the song “Horses” for the film “Fate of the Furious,” with fellow rappers Kodak Black and Ace Boogie.
PnB Rock frequently performed at venues in Philadelphia, including the Theater of Living Arts and The Met on North Broad Street, which now has a sign up saying “Rest in Peace PnB Rock.”
The slain artist received online tributes within hours after his death, including one from fellow Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill.
“Rip dawg, you didn’t deserve that,” he said in the online tribute. “Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain ... it puts me more and more back in survival mentality!”
On an edition of DJ Akademiks’ “Off the Record” podcast, which debuted on Sept. 2, PnB Rock spoke about an incident where he was confronted by potential robbers in Los Angeles.
“Somebody tried me on Fairfax mid-pandemic,” Allen said. “They see me with my family and they just think I’m lacking.”
As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified a suspect or recovered a weapon. No one else was injured.
Allen is survived by his two daughters.
Services are pending.
