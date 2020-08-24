Phyllis Wilhelmina Mickens Hall, who had a successful career in business and at the Department of Labor, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was 76.
The daughter of the late Margaret Mickens Smith and William Mickens was born April 5, 1944. She was affectionately known as “Cookie.” Hall was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. She married the late Samuel Earl Hall and from this union came three children.
Hall started her career at the 7 Floor Coffee Shop at the Gateway Building at 35th and Market Streets in 1973, where she became a manager. She received a plaque for 25 years of dedicated service.
She gradually climbed the ladder professionally, becoming an assistant budget analyst for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the Department of Labor in Philadelphia. Hall served for 20 years and retired in 2018.
According to the family, Hall was quiet and shy. In junior high school, she sang with the Glee Club, where she met her mentor, the late Verolga A. Nix. Hall also sang with the Intermezzo Choir for more than 50 years, directed by Nix. She had a soprano voice and often sang throughout the Philadelphia area. She earned a number of honors for her work as well as her singing.
Hall accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Community Baptist Church of West Philadelphia, where she served on the Deaconess Ministry, Pastor’s Aide Ministry, Women’s Ministry and the Missionary Ministry.
In 1986, Hall rededicated her life to Christ. She stayed in contact with the elderly and sick and sent cards for all occasions. She was president of the Pastor’s Aide Ministry and made sure the pastor was taken care of.
Hall enjoyed traveling with her favorite buddy/cousin Patricia Brown. She loved cooking, shopping with her daughters, going out to eat and watching old television shows.
Hall was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, stepfather, two brothers and a sister.
A public viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Community Baptist Church, 40th and Spring Garden Streets.
