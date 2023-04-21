Phyllis Sims, a photojournalist and former curator of the Marian Anderson Museum, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was 82.
She was born on March 14, 1941, to Juanita Sims of Philadelphia.
Phyllis Sims, a photojournalist and former curator of the Marian Anderson Museum, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was 82.
She was born on March 14, 1941, to Juanita Sims of Philadelphia.
She attended West Philadelphia High School and later studied art, philosophy and theater at Rutgers University.
Sims was an photographer, artist and writer who was raised in a "show business environment," her family said in a tribute. "She learned the art of survival and was also wrapped up in the arms of democracy from her mother and grandmother as a single Black mother in America."
Her mother often took her to meetings of the Congressional Black Caucus at the age of 15.
Sims was the first African-American woman photojournalist in Pennsylvania, according to an article by Thera Martin published last year on scoopnewsusa.com website.
Before becoming a full-time photographer, Sims worked for her mother's public relations firm, Juanita Sims and Company, in Center City, during the 1950s and 1960s. She also worked for a dentist in Germantown.
“I really started taking photos while working for my mother," Martin quoted her as saying. "I just didn’t realize back then that it was going to turn into a career for me. The first photograph I took of famous people, I was working for my mom (at the age of 10). We were at Chicken-Bone Beach in Atlantic City, and I was asked to snap some shots of Carmen McCrae and Sara Vaughn with the little brownie camera."
Sims became a professional photographer at the urging of Vera Gunn, a community and political leader. She worked as a freelance photographer for The Philadelphia Tribune during the 1990s and 2000s.
"She was very passionate about covering community issues as well as the arts. She was a pleasure to work with," said Irv Randolph, managing editor of The Tribune.
Sims, whose mother had done public relations work for the famous opera singer, became the curator of the Marian Anderson Museum in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2012.
A 2009 story in the Washington Post described how she and Blanche Burton-Lyles maintained the famous opera singer's house on a shoestring budget.
Burton-Lyles was the founder of a society dedicated to preserving the memorabilia-packed home in South Philadelphia.
Eileen Mackevich, executive director of the Lincoln Bicentennial Commission, lauded the work of Burton-Lyles and Sims. "I think they are important keepers of the flame, especially when they have limited resources," she told the Post.
The practice of Buddhism (Nichiren Shoshu) was a central tenet of Sims' life and the core belief that grounded her actions.
"Phyllis consistently demonstrated how much could be accomplished in one person’s life if they worked hard and refused to let others’ biases become their limitations," the family tribute said. "She was a bright light that always shined. Her unwavering faith and discipline in Buddhism provided guidance, support and comfort in all things."
She is survived by her daughter, Tamarra (Talethea) Sims, of Victor, New York, and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, April 28, at Nix & Nix Event Venue, 1525 W. Dauphin St.
Services begin at 1 p.m.
215-893-5724
