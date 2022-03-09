Phyllis Denise Hall, a youth awareness initiative creator, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. She was 87.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1935, to the late Samuel and Bessie Overton. She was the wife of the late Elder Kenneth R. Hall and the mother of eight children.
Hall was a member of the First Church of Love, Faith, and Deliverance in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, where she served on the Sunday and Vacation Bible School, prison, 50 and over, and church choir ministries.
A graduate of Antioch University, Hall was a servant leader in the city for more than 55 years. She led a plethora of community-focused programs, including Madeira Family Centers and Philadelphia Health Center No. 5, and curated a youth awareness initiative with her late husband, educating children through the art of puppeteering.
Hall's home on Susquehanna Avenue stood as a lighthouse to educate, feed, clothe and occasionally shelter residents.
She was preceded in death by her children, John Jr., Samuel, Albert and Phillip Sr.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Randolph, Dennis Pitts Sr., Justina Green and Vincent Pitts.
Services were scheduled for March 10 at First Church of Love, Faith and Deliverance.
Savin Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.