Phyllis Ann Jackson, a retired educator, died on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was 87.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1936, in Roanoke, Virginia, and was affectionately known as "Sister." She was the second of four children born to Aubrey O’Neal Dent and Lillian Gertrude Mason Dent.
She spent her primary school years at Harrison Elementary School and graduated from Lucy Addison High School. She was crowned "Miss Addison" two years in a row.
Jackson went on to graduate from Howard University, where she pledged the Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She received her master's from Rosemont College in 1992. She loved learning and being in the classroom, and completed post-graduate work at the University of Virginia, Villanova University and St. Joseph’s University.
As an educator, she taught in school districts in Washington, D.C.; Charlottesville and Roanoke, Virginia; and Philadelphia, but dedicated the majority of her career to teaching seventh- and eighth-graders mathematics at Bala Cynwyd Middle School in Lower Merion. She retired in 1992. Her students recognized her long after her retirement and would share fond memories and expressions of appreciation when they met her in public.
She married John Wendell Jackson on Jan. 3, 1966, and from this union came two children.
Her clubs and social activities included the African Violet Society of Springfield; the Quilters of the Round Table, Philadelphia, and Heart String Quilters in Lower Merion. Other education organizations included the Lower Merion Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association.
Jackson was an avid reader and a member of multiple book clubs. Her other hobbies included gardening, needlework (quilting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery and cross-stitch), cooking, and watching sports and mystery shows. "March Madness" was her favorite time of year. Her other affiliations included the National Trust for Historic Preservation and AARP.
She was an active member of the Overbrook Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, on the pre-school committee and on the committee of representation. It had been some time since she had attended services in person, but she watched virtually and kept up with all the news and activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and siblings, Aubrey O. Dent (Carol) and Doris Tucker (Walter).
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Beth) Jackson Peele (Craig) and Steven Jackson (Nicole); grandsons, Jayden and Austin Jackson; sister, Joyce Sherman Bowles (Thomas); cousin, Faith Blount; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Thursday, March 30, at Overbrook Presbyterian Church.
Flemuel Brown Jr. Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
