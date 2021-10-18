Phillip Martin Regusters, who was a well-known Philadelphia photographer, died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Regusters was 70.
Regusters' photographic services company was called "Leaping Lion Photography." The company was incorporated in 1983. Marty Regusters' eldest brother, Tony Regusters, presented him with his first professional camera. His next older brother, Michael Regusters, a former director of provider relations at Philadelphia Health Partners, introduced him some key people at the company who gave Regusters his first big contract. This served as a springboard for his company. In addition, he did a significant amount of business with PECO.
His skills in photography weren't limited to the corporate community. City Councilwoman Cherrelle Parker talked about Regusters during a City Council session last week with a great Facebook post which spoke to him not only as a photographer, but as a person as well.
"I want to note for the record," Parker said. "We lost our main man Marty Regusters from Leaping Lion Photography. Mr. President [Darrell Clarke, City Council President] when I needed a picture. I needed a headshot before I had the money. Did you hear what I said Mr. President for a fundraising invitation so I could earn the money I needed to pay him and he took the shot.
"Marty, we love you and thank you for what you did for us. We will keep you and your family in our prayers."
Known as a "Prince of Style," Regusters was also recognized by the International Visitors Council of Philadelphia as a "Citizen Diplomat" for his prize-winning photography. In that capacity, he shared Philadelphia's cultural diversity with exhibitions of his photographic talents.
He was selected to represent the best of Philadelphia photographic talent globally in the Sister Cities program, and traveled to Torun, Poland in 2009 as part of this initiative, where nine of the 10 photographs he submitted were judged best of show winners in the city's "Twin Lens" competition. Regusters was also selected to exhibit in Cairo, Egypt.
Regusters trained his photographic lens on neighborhoods, city government, celebrities like Phyllis Hyman, Teddy Pendergrass, Jill Scott, Gil Scott-Heron, Miles Davis, The Temptations, and the recording pool at Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff's renowned Philadelphia International Records.
"He was one of the most talented photographers in Philadelphia," said Bob Lott, film producer, Teamwork Media Group International, in a statement. "More than that, he was an extremely smart and social man who cared a lot about our people."
Regusters photography skills were cleared by the U.S. Secret Service to perform official photographic work at the Democratic and Republican Conventions, and saw his photographs appear in many commercial brochures and advertisements, local, national and international newspapers and magazines, all manner of printed materials, as well as presented digitally online via the Internet.
He was a renowned portrait and wedding photographer. Those he worked for found him to be a complete professional with an easy sense of humor that contributed to the "at ease" success of all client-related projects.
Regusters was a visual artist, too. He created an artistic technique that merged acrylics with photography which he dubbed "Digital Fuzzion Art©. He displayed these works nationally and in galleries in Philadelphia.
Regusters had several corporate accounts under "Leaping Lion Photography" brand. Some of the clients include: CBS3/CWPhilly, The City of Philadelphia (various events), Health Partners Philadelphia, Faatimah & Kenny Gamble (various events), NAACP Philadelphia Chapter, PECO, Philadelphia Public Schools, Philadelphia Chapter LINKS, Inc. and others.
Even with all of this success, Regusters continued his patented "Headshot Saturdays" program with his makeup up artist/stylist Ellen Conaway.
Regusters was born Aug. 7, 1951 on the U.S. Naval Base at Norfolk, Va. He grew up in West Philadelphia and attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parochial School and West Philadelphia Catholic Boys High School, Class of 1969. He studied briefly at Drexel University.
Regusters is survived by his life companion relationship of 43 years with Ms. Kim Perry, a daughter Quanza Kent, and a son, Donnell Regusters; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren along with siblings: Howard Anthony Regusters; Michael Edward Regusters, Riccardo Francisco Regusters; Gloria Regusters; Chery Diane Regusters, Teresa Annette Regusters-Phillips; Andrea Claire Regusters-Fox.
A public viewing for Regusters will be held from 8:45 to 10 a.m. at St. Philomena's Roman Catholic Church, 41 E. Baltimore Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 22. The funeral service will start at 10 a.m.
